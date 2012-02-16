(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

` - -- U.S.-based DS Waters of America Inc. is pursuing a recapitalization to refinance existing debt and fund an acquisition. The company recently modified financing terms of the transaction.

-- We are raising our rating on the company's proposed first-lien senior secured term loans to 'BB-', from 'B', and are assigning our 'CCC+' senior secured debt rating to the company's proposed second-lien term loans.

-- Our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating remains on CreditWatch with positive implications. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing and raise this rating to 'B' when the company completes its refinancing and the corresponding balance sheet recapitalization.

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised the issue-level rating on DS Waters of America Inc.'s proposed first-lien senior secured credit facility to 'BB-', from 'B', reflecting changes from the original proposed transaction structure, which includes reducing the size of the facility to $340 million from the originally proposed $465 million. The amended proposed $340 million first-lien credit facility now comprises a five-and-a-half-year $285 million first-lien senior secured term loan and a five-and-a-half-year $55 million first-lien delayed draw term loan. We revised the recovery rating on this first-lien debt to '1' from '3', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $125 million second-lien senior secured credit facility. The proposed second-lien credit facility comprises a six-year $105 million second-lien senior secured term loan and a six-year $20 million second-lien delayed draw term loan. The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. "We expect the company to use proceeds from the term loans to repay existing debt and fund a potential acquisition," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rick Joy. The new issue-level ratings for the proposed first- and second-lien credit facilities are not on CreditWatch but are dependent on a successful completion of the company's proposed recapitalization transaction, and are subject to a review of final documentation by Standard & Poor's. Our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on DS Waters remains on CreditWatch with positive implications. Following the successful completion of this recapitalization, we anticipate raising the corporate credit rating two notches, to 'B'. The ratings on the company's existing $180 million senior secured term loan due October 2012 remain unchanged and are not on CreditWatch, and will be withdrawn upon closing of the new senior secured credit facilities. "We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing when DS Waters completes the proposed recapitalization transaction," said Mr. Joy. "At that time we expect to raise the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'CCC+' based upon terms of the currently proposed recapitalization." If the DS Waters does not complete the proposed refinancing and balance sheet recapitalization, Standard & Poor's would withdraw the new issue-level ratings for the proposed refinancing, and reevaluate the direction of the CreditWatch listing given the substantial near-term debt maturities that would remain at DS Waters. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

