-- On Nov. 30, 2012, North Canton, Ohio-based Kenan Advantage Group Inc. launched a $200 million senior notes offering. Proceeds from the offering will be used to pay a $175 million dividend to its financial sponsors, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and Centerbridge Partners, as well as partially repay outstanding term loan debt.

-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Kenan Advantage to 'B+' from 'BB-' due to increased debt leverage and more-aggressive financial policies.

-- At the same time, we are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating to Kenan Advantage's proposed $200 million senior notes due 2018, with a '6' recovery rating.

-- The outlook is stable. We expect Kenan Advantage's earnings to improve because of stable demand for liquid bulk transportation services and its completion of profitable strategic acquisitions. Rating Action On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Kenan Advantage Group Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating to Kenan Advantage's proposed $200 million senior notes due 2018. The recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed our 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facility and revised our recovery rating to '2' from '3'. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in a payment default scenario. Rationale The downgrade reflects increased debt leverage resulting from Kenan Advantage's proposed $200 million senior note issue, which will be used to fund a dividend to its financial sponsor. Pro forma for the transaction, FFO to total debt is about 15%, debt to EBITDA about 5x, and debt to capital in the mid-60% area. We previously expected total debt to EBITDA in the 4x area, and FFO to total debt at about 20%. Following the downgrade, our revised expectations include debt to EBITDA in the 4.5x-5.0x range and FFO to debt in the mid-teens-percent area. We base our current ratings on the expectation that the company will continue to manage its acquisitions in a manner that will preserve ratings at the current level. Kenan Advantage operates in a competitive and fragmented industry with relatively modest returns. However, the company maintains a leading market position in short-haul-truck fuel delivery and a diverse mix of customers, geographic regions, and end markets. We characterize the company's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Kenan Advantage serves 48 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada and Mexico. The company operates approximately 162 terminals and 176 satellite locations and maintains a specialized fleet of approximately 4,400 tractors and more than 5,800 trailers. Over the past several years, Kenan Advantage has expanded by consolidating small private carriers and increasing its geographic footprint through midsize strategic acquisitions. The company reported total revenues of $1.1 billion and EBITDA of $121 million for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. Kenan Advantage's four business segments are fuels delivery, specialty products, merchant gas, and KAG Logistics. In the near term, given its relatively stable end markets, we expect Kenan Advantage's core fuel delivery business to be less cyclical than that of its typical trucking peers. The company's customers include major oil companies, chemical companies, convenience stores, truck stops, and food processors. Kenan Advantage's market position benefits from long-standing contractual agreements with customers. The company's top 15 customers represent about 40% of total revenues. Kenan Advantage serves more than 150 customers, with the largest accounting for approximately 8% of total revenues. The company provides short-haul "last mile" delivery of petroleum (with an average length of haul of less than 40 miles), chemical, and food-grade products. Given the relative stability of its end markets, Kenan Advantage's predictable schedules and consistent routes attract drivers who are not unionized. Relative to its trucking peers, Kenan Advantage's scale and end markets provide competitive advantages. The fuel transport business is highly fragmented, and Kenan Advantage is more than 5x the size of the next largest competitor. Due to increasing capital and regulatory requirements, the industry has consolidated over the past several years, and we expect this to continue over the next few years. Despite weaker-than-expected pricing and tonnage in the trucking sector, we expect Kenan Advantage to continue to achieve percentage pricing gains in the low- to mid-single digits. We expect pricing to benefit from the company's exposure to more stable end markets, such as petroleum. In addition, like other freight companies, Kenan Advantage's fuel cost recovery mechanisms reduce the negative effect of volatile fuel prices; the company recoups a substantial portion of these costs, although its fuel recovery has a slight lag. Still, Kenan Advantage's operating margin (after depreciation and amortization), currently in the mid-single digits, is comparable with those of its trucking peers. Return on permanent capital, currently in the mid-single digits, is also comparable to its trucking peers', partly because of debt related to Kenan Advantage's buyout (completed in July 2010) as well as subsequent debt-financed acquisitions. We expect these measures to strengthen as the economy improves and pricing increases. We expect leverage to fluctuate, given Kenan Advantage's acquisitive debt-financed growth strategy. Following the proposed debt-financed dividend, lease-adjusted credit metrics are consistent with the current ratings. We expect Kenan Advantage to continue to employ a debt-financed growth strategy, which we expect to result in a modest increase in leverage. (As a private company, Kenan Advantage does not publicly disclose its financial information). Liquidity Kenan Advantage has "adequate" liquidity, with support from minimal debt maturities. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions that support our assessment include the following:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum coverage for an adequate designation, over the next 12 months.

-- In our analysis, we assumed liquidity sources of about $500 million to $550 million over the next 12 months, consisting of cash balances, FFO, proceeds from debt issuance, and unused credit facility capacity.

-- Our estimated uses for the next 12 months total $400 million and include capital spending, debt maturities, working capital needs, dividends, and potential acquisitions.

The company's proposed $200 million senior notes due 2018 will be used to fund a special dividend to Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and Centerbridge Partners. Kenan Advantage will use the balance of proceeds and cash on hand to repay $56 million in term loan debt. The company has launched an amendment to its senior secured credit facilities to permit the dividend to its sponsors as well as amend its current covenants. The senior secured facilities due June 2016 consist of a $110 million revolver, $450 million term loan, and a $180 million delayed draw term loan to fund acquisitions. Proposed financial covenants on the facility include maximum senior secured leverage ratio and minimum interest coverage ratio, which tighten modestly over the duration of the agreement. Annual debt maturities are minimal and include 1% annual amortization under the delayed-draw term loan if funded. We expect that Kenan Advantage will continue to manage working capital, strategic acquisitions, and capital-investment programs in a way that will preserve its financial profile. Capital expenditure requirements will likely consume a significant portion of operating cash flow. For 2012 and 2013, we expect capital expenditures to be about $80 million to $90 million. Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report on Kenan Advantage Group Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. Given stable demand for petroleum transportation services and disciplined acquisition spending, we expect modest improvement in earnings and cash flow over the next several quarters. However, in the next one to two years, we expect Kenan Advantage to make acquisitions that likely will increase debt levels. We could lower the ratings if overpayment for acquisitions or earnings deterioration results in FFO to total debt consistently in the low-teens percentage area. Given the company's acquisitive growth strategy and financial sponsor ownership, an upgrade is unlikely in the next couple of years.

To From Kenan Advantage Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Change

To From Kenan Advantage Group Inc. Senior Secured BB- BB- Recovery Rating 2 3 New Rating Kenan Advantage Group Inc. Senior Unsecured US$200 mil sr unsecd nts due B- 12/31/2018

