Dec. 3 - Fitch Ratings simultaneously affirms and withdraws the following rating on Livingston Parish, LA's (the parish) bonds: --$830,000 general obligation (GO) bonds, series 2004 at 'A'. Fitch has withdrawn the rating as the parish has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide a rating or analytical coverage for the parish.