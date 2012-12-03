(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Sweden-headquartered Perstorp Holding AB (Perstorp), a specialty chemicals company owned since 2005 by funds from private equity firm PAI Partners SAS, has completed its refinancing.

-- Perstorp issued EUR270 million (Swedish krona 2.4 billion) 9% and $380 million (SEK2.6 billion) 8.75% first-lien senior secured notes, and $370 million (SEK2.6 billion) 11% second-lien senior secured notes.

-- We are assigning our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to Perstorp; our 'B' issue rating to the EUR270 million and $380 million first-lien notes; and our 'CCC' issue rating to the $370 million second-lien notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Perstorp's liquidity will remain "adequate" in the near term, despite the negative free cash flow we forecast, recent weakening conditions in the chemicals industry, and the difficult European macroeconomic environment. Rating Action On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to Sweden-headquartered specialty chemicals company Perstorp Holding AB (Perstorp). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue rating to Perstorp's EUR270 million (Swedish krona 2.4 billion) and $380 million (SEK2.6 billion) first-lien senior secured notes due May 2017. The recovery rating on the first-lien senior secured notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. In addition, we assigned our 'CCC' issue rating to Perstorp's $370 million (SEK2.6 billion) second-lien senior secured notes due August 2017. The recovery rating on the $370 million notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. We have not assigned ratings to Perstorp's currently undrawn SEK550 million committed revolving credit facility (RCF), nor the SEK2.3 billion ($328 million) part of the mezzanine loan that we understand over 81% of mezzanine lenders have consented to roll over. The final capital structure differs from the preliminary capital structure. Notably, the first-lien notes have increased by $62 million (SEK430 million) to $722 million from the preliminary $660 million. The second-lien notes have decreased by $60 million (SEK415 million) to $370 million from the preliminary $430 million. In addition, the RCF documentation now incorporates additional covenants that stipulate reported net debt to EBITDA of a maximum of 9.5x, and EBITDA interest coverage of a minimum of 1.25x. We anticipate about 20% headroom under these covenants in the next 12 months under our conservative credit scenario. We note, however, that the headroom under the new covenants is lower than the 30% headroom under the covenant specifying minimum EBITDA of SEK940 million stipulated in the draft RCF documentation. Nevertheless, these changes have no effect on the corporate credit and issue ratings. Rationale The ratings on Perstorp reflect our assessment of Perstorp's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Funds managed by French private equity fund PAI Partners SAS (PAI; not rated) have owned Perstorp since 2005. We forecast Standard & Poor's-adjusted financial debt at year-end 2012 of SEK10.9 billion, or SEK9.9 billion excluding a SEK0.9 billion shareholder loan. In 2011, Perstorp reported SEK11.3 billion ($1.7 billion) of sales and SEK1.5 billion ($233 million) of EBITDA. The company holds leading market positions as a manufacturer of niche chemicals, notably aldehydes-driven production trees (oxo-chemical derivatives). It notably serves end markets in the resins and coatings, and plastics materials industries that in 2011 accounted for 33% and 20% of Perstorp's sales, respectively. The company operates eight plants in Europe, one in North America, and one in China. In 2011, Perstorp generated 66% of its revenues in Europe (mainly Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, and the U.K.), 17% in the Americas, and 13% in Asia. We consider one of the main rating constraints to be Perstorp's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, with initial adjusted debt to EBITDA that we forecast at 7.9x (or 7.2x excluding the SEK0.9 billion shareholder loan) at year-end 2012. The other main constraint is the limited deleveraging we forecast under our base-case credit scenario, and the potential for negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in view of sustained capital expenditure (capex) on expansion projects. Partly mitigating these constraints is, however, our assessment of Perstorp's "adequate" liquidity position after the refinancing, with long-dated debt maturities and our calculation of adequate headroom under the EBITDA-based maintenance covenants in the RCF and mezzanine loan documentation. We take a positive view of PAI's historically supportive stance; its EUR45 million equity injection as part of the refinancing; and its commitment to provide a further EUR30 million of additional subordinated equity to fund expansion capex, if needed. However, this commitment is still subject to board approval. Our assessment of Perstorp's business risk profile as "fair" takes into account the company's mixed track record of profit and FOCF generation. Such generation has been weakened by unsuccessful acquisitions, such as that of highly cyclical isocyanate activities, which Perstorp has since transferred to its joint venture Vencorex. Our assessment also factors in the risks of near-term margin pressures due to weakening macroeconomic conditions in Europe, and Perstorp's exposure to this region. Other weaknesses are, in our view, the limited size and scope of Perstorp's operations compared with competitors such as BASF SE (A+/Stable/A-1) or Eastman Chemical Co. (BBB/Stable/A-2); and Perstorp's exposure to volatile feedstock prices, with 75%-80% of its raw materials based on oil (notably propylene) and natural gas. Business strengths include Perstorp's leading market positions in niche segments, notably its 30% global market share in oxoaldehyde (oxo) products. The company has refocused its strategy on its core chemical derivatives and expansion projects. The latter include a new butylene-based oxo reactor; the ramp-up of newly completed capacity at a caprolactones plant; and the construction of a new Neo (neopentylglycol) plant in China. We also recognize Perstorp's diversified product portfolio and longstanding relationships with a well-diversified group of customers, of which the largest five account for only 10% of sales. Finally, we believe that Perstorp's profitability derives support from its track record of successfully passing through feedstock costs and its integrated business model, whereby it uses a significant share of production internally. Under our base-case credit scenario, we forecast that Perstorp's EBITDA from continuing operations will decline to about SEK1.35 billion in 2012, from SEK1.5 billion in 2011. This forecast factors in EBITDA of SEK1.1 billion in the first nine months of 2012, but also a continued weak operating environment in the fourth quarter of 2012, reflecting more challenging market conditions in Europe and the negative effect of the strengthening Swedish krona against the euro. Perstorp's EBITDA in the third quarter of 2012 was weak, in our view, at only SEK0.3 billion. In 2013, we assume flat growth in EBITDA of SEK1.3 billion-SEK1.4 billion, factoring in a continued strong Swedish krona, persisting weak economic conditions, but also some contribution from Perstorp's growth projects. However, in our alternative downside scenario whereby we extrapolate Perstorp's performance in the third quarter of 2012, we believe that 2013 EBITDA could be even lower at SEK1.2 billion-SEK1.3 billion. Our base-case assumption assumes negative growth of 0.8% in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) in 2012 and 0% GDP growth in 2013. Under our base case, we forecast broadly flat adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 7.3x in 2013 (excluding the shareholder loan). Our projection of limited deleveraging over the medium term stems from a combination of projected negative FOCF due to ambitious capex plans of about SEK0.7 billion per year and high interest costs, notably on Perstorp's SEK2.3 billion ($328 million) mezzanine loan. Having said that, we believe that Perstorp's capex is relatively flexible, and that the company could generate what we would consider a reasonable amount of FOCF if it limited its investments to maintenance capex that we estimate at about SEK0.3 billion. Over the medium term, Perstorp's ability to deleverage will ultimately depend on its ability to grow EBITDA materially. In our view, this will depend in turn on improving market conditions in Europe, increased globalization of Perstorp's sales, and the successful execution of the aforementioned expansion projects. Our adjustments to Perstorp's net financial debt are sizable at SEK1.8 billion. These comprise SEK0.9 billion for the shareholder loan; SEK0.5 billion for unfunded pensions; SEK0.2 billion for operating leases; and SEK0.2 billion for cash that we estimate is tied to operations and therefore do not net from debt. Liquidity We assess Perstorp's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that liquidity sources should cover liquidity uses by more than 1.9x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment reflects the absence of medium-term debt maturities and our assumption of adequate headroom under the maintenance covenants in both the SEK550 million committed RCF and mezzanine loan documentation. The new RCF covenants stipulate a minimum level of EBITDA of about SEK940 million, which is about 30% below our base-case forecast. The RCF documentation also incorporates additional covenants that stipulate reported net debt to EBITDA of a maximum of 9.5x, and EBITDA interest coverage of a minimum of 1.25x. We forecast that Perstorp will have about 20% headroom under these covenants in the next 12 months under our conservative credit scenario, although we note their sensitivity to Perstorp's healthy EBITDA performance. We anticipate a similar degree of headroom under the mezzanine loan covenants, which stipulate reported net debt to EBITDA of a maximum of 9.75x, and EBITDA interest coverage of a minimum of 1.20x. Liquidity sources post refinancing over the next 12 months may include:

-- SEK550 million of availability under the long-term committed RCF, due March 2017;

-- About SEK500 million of estimated surplus cash post refinancing (deducting SEK200 million that we consider as tied to operations);

-- About SEK0.5 billion of funds from operations under our base case; and

-- A EUR30 million undrawn committed capex facility in the form of a subordinated equity contribution from PAI, if management needs to draw on it in the future. Key liquidity uses over the next 12 months include:

-- No material medium-term debt maturities, with both the first- and second-lien notes maturing in 2017; and

-- About SEK0.7 billion of capex, although we believe that maintenance capex is closer to SEK0.3 billion. We do not anticipate any acquisitions or dividends. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the EUR270 million first-lien 9.0% secured notes (due August 2017) and $380 million first-lien 8.75% secured notes (due August 2017), issued by Perstorp, is 'B', one notch higher than the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the first-lien notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on the $370 million second-lien senior secured notes due September 2017, issued by Perstorp, is 'CCC', two notches lower than the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the second-lien notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating of '2' on the first-lien senior secured notes derives support from our fair valuation of Perstorp as a going concern. This valuation is itself a function of Perstorp's broad and coherent business portfolio; the non-comprehensive, but in our view reasonable second-lien security package; and our view that the Swedish jurisdiction is creditor-friendly. The recovery ratings on the first-lien senior secured notes are constrained by the existence of a material amount of prior-ranking debt in the company's capital structure; the material debt baskets permitted for unsecured and secured debt; the limitations of the notes' security package; and the complexity of the company's organizational and capital structure. The recovery rating of '6' on the second-lien notes reflects these notes' contractual subordination to a significant amount of debt, including the committed RCF of SEK550 million and the first-lien senior secured notes. The debt structure is multi-layered. Perstorp has issued all the debt instruments, including the RCF, the first-lien notes, and the second-lien notes. The three categories of debt share the same security package, but an intercreditor agreement establishes their first, second, and third pledges, respectively, on the security. The security consists mainly of tangible assets from Perstorp's subsidiaries in Sweden, Germany, the U.S., and the U.K., and other share pledges. We understand that these assets account for about 50% of the company's total assets. The notes also benefit from a guarantee from subsidiaries representing about 85% of the company's EBITDA. The documentation for the super senior RCF provides lenders with fairly typical credit protections, including financial covenants specifying minimum EBITDA of SEK940 million, minimum EBITDA interest coverage of 1.25x, and maximum reported net debt to EBITDA of 9.5x. In our view, the documentation for the first- and second-lien notes has relatively weak terms and conditions, and significantly weaker credit protection than for the RCF, with additional debt only limited by incurrence-based covenants, and significant permitted debt and permitted collateral liens. However, the final documentation now limits any securitization facility that Perstorp establishes to up to $50 million. We will monitor the level of debt that the company incurs to assess whether the recovery prospects for the first-lien noteholders remain in the 70%-90% range. Furthermore, atypically, the mezzanine loan includes the two maintenance financial covenants outlined above. A breach of this covenant would trigger a cross-default on the first- and second-lien notes after different cure periods for each note type. While the cross-default clauses provide protection for the noteholders, we note that the presence of this type of covenant in a contractually subordinated debt instrument is unusual and in our view provides the mezzanine lenders with some power to adversely influence negotiations on the path to a default. In line with our criteria, to calculate potential recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. The trigger for default is a combination of revenue deflation (due to intensified competition and slowing demand from European markets); margin pressure (due to inflation in raw material costs); and an increase in variable interest rates. This scenario would lead to a default in 2015 due to the company's inability to pay interest, with EBITDA declining to about SEK1.18 billion. We envisage a stressed enterprise value of about SEK5.9 billion at the point of hypothetical default, which is equivalent to 5.0x stressed EBITDA. After deducting priority liabilities, mainly comprising enforcement costs, 50% of the unfunded pension deficit, and finance leases, we arrive at a net enterprise value of about SEK5.0 billion. We consider that the RCF would be fully drawn, leaving about SEK4.7 billion of value available for the first-lien senior secured notes. This results in substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects for the first-lien noteholders, but negligible (0%-10%) value for the second-lien noteholders. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view of Perstorp's "adequate" liquidity and our projection that its EBITDA and EBITDA margin will show a degree of resilience to the likely difficult European macroeconomic environment in 2013. This also assumes that the negative FOCF we forecast will remain limited, with the company managing expansion capex or otherwise receiving support from a EUR30 million undrawn committed capex facility from PAI in the form of a subordinated equity contribution. We view a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding the shareholder loan) of about 6.0x-7.5x through the cycle as commensurate with the current rating. Including the shareholder loan, this ratio would be closer to 7.0x-8.5x. Rating downside could occur if Perstorp's covenant headroom or liquidity deteriorated materially. A material deviation from our base case, such as EBITDA dropping to SEK1.2 billion-SEK1.3 billion in 2013, could also result in rating pressure. Rating upside is unlikely over the coming years, in our view, as it would require substantial EBITDA growth from expansion projects and a more supportive macroeconomic environment, such that adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding the mezzanine loan) improved to 5.5x or less on a sustainable basis. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating Perstorp Holding AB (publ) Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured Debt B

Recovery Rating 2 Senior Secured Debt CCC

Recovery Rating 6 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)