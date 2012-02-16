(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We have received final documentation on U.S. infrastructure software company Rocket Software's $325 million first-lien credit facility, consisting of a $25 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $300 million first-lien term loan due 2018, and its $105 million second-lien credit facility due 2019

-- We are assigning a 'B+' corporate credit rating to the company.

-- We are also assigning our 'BB' rating with a '1' recovery rating to the company's first-lien credit facilities and a 'B+' rating with a '4' recovery rating to its second-lien credit facility.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Rocket will maintain current profitability levels while gradually improving its leverage metrics.

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Newton, Mass.-based infrastructure software company Rocket Software Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB' issue-level rating and a '1' recovery rating to Rocket's $325 million first-lien facilities, consisting of a $25 million revolver due 2017 and a $300 million term loan due 2018. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating and a '4' recovery rating to the company's $105 million second-lien facilities due 2019. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectations for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The company used the proceeds to pay a $260 million dividend to existing shareholders and repay existing debt and liabilities. "The ratings on Rocket reflect our view that a recurring revenue base, high renewal rates, and an entrenched customer base will continue to support consistent operating profitability," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Tsui, "despite the company's niche market position within a large infrastructure software market, rapid recent growth through acquisitions, and its 'aggressive' financial profile (as defined in our criteria)." The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that Rocket's revenue base will continue to be highly recurring and profitability will remain stable. The company's niche industry and an ownership structure that we believe will preclude substantial de-leveraging both limit a possible upgrade. If competition from larger business rivals intensified, leading to pricing pressure, and/or higher costs for R&D, profitability could weaken. Also, future acquisitions could be financed with material debt components. Under those scenarios, if Rocket's leverage approaches 6x, we could lower the rating. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012

-- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012

-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 22, 2011

-- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: David Tsui, CFA, CPA, New York (1) 212-438-2138;

david_tsui@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: John Moore, New York 212 438-2140;

john_moore@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)