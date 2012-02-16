(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B+' corporate credit rating to Newton, Mass.-based infrastructure software
company Rocket Software Inc. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB' issue-level rating and a '1' recovery
rating to Rocket's $325 million first-lien facilities, consisting of a $25
million revolver due 2017 and a $300 million term loan due 2018. The '1'
recovery rating indicates our expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery
in the event of payment default.
We also assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating and a '4' recovery rating to the
company's $105 million second-lien facilities due 2019. The '4' recovery
rating indicates our expectations for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event
of a payment default.
The company used the proceeds to pay a $260 million dividend to existing
shareholders and repay existing debt and liabilities.
"The ratings on Rocket reflect our view that a recurring revenue base, high
renewal rates, and an entrenched customer base will continue to support
consistent operating profitability," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
David Tsui, "despite the company's niche market position within a large
infrastructure software market, rapid recent growth through acquisitions, and
its 'aggressive' financial profile (as defined in our criteria)."
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that Rocket's revenue base
will continue to be highly recurring and profitability will remain stable. The
company's niche industry and an ownership structure that we believe will
preclude substantial de-leveraging both limit a possible upgrade.
If competition from larger business rivals intensified, leading to pricing
pressure, and/or higher costs for R&D, profitability could weaken. Also,
future acquisitions could be financed with material debt components. Under
those scenarios, if Rocket's leverage approaches 6x, we could lower the
rating.
