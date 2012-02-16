(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - OVERVIEW

-- We raised our ratings on the class A-2 and C notes from Octagon Investment Partners IX Ltd. and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and B notes from the same transaction and removed the rating on the class B notes from CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- The upgrades mainly reflect an improvement in the credit performance of the transaction's underlying asset portfolio since we lowered our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and C notes in November 2009.

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on the class A-2 and C notes from Octagon Investment Partners IX Ltd., a U.S. collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction managed by Octagon Credit Investors LLC. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and B notes. Concurrently, we removed the ratings on the class A-2, B, and C notes from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on Feb. 10, 2012 (see list). The upgrades mainly reflect the improved credit performance of the transaction's underlying asset portfolio since we lowered our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and C notes in November 2009 following the application of our September 2009 collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria. As of the January 2012 trustee report, the transaction's collateral pool had no defaulted assets. This was down from the $14.16 million of defaulted assets noted in the October 2009 trustee report, which we referenced for our November 2009 rating actions. Additionally, the trustee reported $2.05 million in assets from obligors rated in the 'CCC' category in January 2012, compared with $21.64 million in October 2009. The upgrades also reflect a slight improvement in the overcollateralization (O/C) available to support the notes since our November 2009 rating actions. The trustee reported the following O/C ratios in the January 2012 monthly report:

-- The class A O/C ratio was 121.91%, compared with a reported ratio of 118.90% in October 2009;

-- The class B O/C ratio was 114.61%, compared with a reported ratio of 111.78% in October 2009; and

-- The class C O/C ratio was 107.77%, compared with a reported ratio of 105.11% in October 2009. We affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and B notes to reflect the availability of credit support at the current rating levels. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 25, 2004. RATING AND CREDIT WATCH ACTIONS Octagon Investment Partners IX Ltd.

Rating Class To From A-2 AA (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Pos B A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos C BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos RATING AFFIRMED Octagon Investment Partners IX Ltd. Class Rating A-1 AA+ (sf) TRANSACTION INFORMATION Issuer: Octagon Investment Partners IX Ltd. Coissuer: Octagon Investment Partners IX LLC Underwriter: JPMorgan Collateral manager: Octagon Credit Investors LLC Trustee: U.S. Bank N.A. Transaction type: Cash flow CDO Primary Credit Analyst: Timothy Walsh, New York (1) 212-438-3663;

