Feb 16 - OVERVIEW
-- We raised our ratings on the class A-2 and C notes from Octagon
Investment Partners IX Ltd. and removed them from CreditWatch with positive
implications.
-- We affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and B notes from the same
transaction and removed the rating on the class B notes from CreditWatch with
positive implications.
-- The upgrades mainly reflect an improvement in the credit performance
of the transaction's underlying asset portfolio since we lowered our ratings
on the class A-1, A-2, and C notes in November 2009.
Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on the
class A-2 and C notes from Octagon Investment Partners IX Ltd., a U.S.
collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction managed by Octagon Credit
Investors LLC. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and B
notes. Concurrently, we removed the ratings on the class A-2, B, and C notes
from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on Feb. 10,
2012 (see list).
The upgrades mainly reflect the improved credit performance of the
transaction's underlying asset portfolio since we lowered our ratings on the
class A-1, A-2, and C notes in November 2009 following the application of our
September 2009 collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria. As of the
January 2012 trustee report, the transaction's collateral pool had no
defaulted assets. This was down from the $14.16 million of defaulted assets
noted in the October 2009 trustee report, which we referenced for our November
2009 rating actions. Additionally, the trustee reported $2.05 million in
assets from obligors rated in the 'CCC' category in January 2012, compared
with $21.64 million in October 2009.
The upgrades also reflect a slight improvement in the overcollateralization
(O/C) available to support the notes since our November 2009 rating actions.
The trustee reported the following O/C ratios in the January 2012 monthly
report:
-- The class A O/C ratio was 121.91%, compared with a reported ratio of
118.90% in October 2009;
-- The class B O/C ratio was 114.61%, compared with a reported ratio of
111.78% in October 2009; and
-- The class C O/C ratio was 107.77%, compared with a reported ratio of
105.11% in October 2009.
We affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and B notes to reflect the
availability of credit support at the current rating levels.
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available
to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.
RATING AND CREDIT WATCH ACTIONS
Octagon Investment Partners IX Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-2 AA (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Pos
B A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos
C BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos
RATING AFFIRMED
Octagon Investment Partners IX Ltd.
Class Rating
A-1 AA+ (sf)
TRANSACTION INFORMATION
Issuer: Octagon Investment Partners IX Ltd.
Coissuer: Octagon Investment Partners IX LLC
Underwriter: JPMorgan
Collateral manager: Octagon Credit Investors LLC
Trustee: U.S. Bank N.A.
Transaction type: Cash flow CDO
