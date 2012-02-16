(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- U.S.-based Freescale Semiconductor Inc. has issued a new $500 million term loan B due 2019.

-- The proceeds from the term loan will refinance a like amount of outstanding principal on the company's 10.125% subordinated notes due 2016 and reduce cash interest expense by about $20 million per year.

-- We are assigning a 'B' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to Freescale Semiconductor's new term loan B. We are affirming all ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. The recovery ratings remain unchanged as a result of this refinancing.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for near-term revenue and EBITDA declines, followed by improvement in 2013.

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it assigned a 'B' issue-level rating to Freescale Semiconductor's new $500 million new term loan B due 2019. The recovery rating is '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of the principal and six months' prepetition interest for the term loan lenders in the event of default. The corporate credit rating is 'B' and the rating outlook is stable.

"The ratings on Freescale reflect our expectation that the company's revenues, margins, and free cash flow will come under pressure in 2012, but will thereafter gradually improve through further design wins, as well as cost reductions related to a facility closing in 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst John Moore. For 2012, we expect that Freescale's revenue and EBITDA performance will trail behind broader semiconductor industry growth. We expect weaker performance in industrial markets and a slow secular decline of the company's cellular handset business will result in year-over-year high-single-digit percentage revenue and midteens percentage EBITDA declines in 2012. Specifically, we believe there will be revenue and EBITDA declines in the first quarter of 2012, followed by sequential quarterly improvement, as well as a restoration of year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2012. The rating outlook is stable.

We believe Freescale will continue to gradually reduce leverage, beginning in 2013. We expect the company's liquidity cushion will remain intact. Given our expectation for near-term business headwinds and slightly weaker financial metrics, we view an upgrade as unlikely in 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)