(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it views General Motors Co.'s (GM; BB+/Stable/--) fourth-quarter 2011 results, announced today, as mixed but consistent overall with our rating and outlook on the company. Automotive free operating cash generation for 2011 was positive, but weaker than our assumption. Unfunded post-retirement obligations at the end of 2011 were better than we had assumed. As a result, we estimate that adjusted leverage will be around the 3x we assume for the rating. Liquidity of $37.5 billion remains comfortably above our assumption of more than $30 billion. Fourth-quarter total automotive adjusted EBIT margin (2.9%) was lower than our assumption for ongoing margins of around mid-single digits.

The North America margin (6.5%) was also somewhat lower than our long-term assumption of upper-single digits. The North American region continued to account for nearly all adjusted EBIT in the quarter, as GM Europe reported another loss, while GM International was modestly profitable and GM South America reported a loss. We continue to monitor the very weak economic outlook for Europe and now, the prospects that GM's increased management focus on Europe can reduce losses. In North America, we are watching the ability of GM and other automakers to maintain discipline regarding production, inventory levels, and incentives. We currently expect U.S. light-vehicle sales of 13.6 million units in 2012, up about 7% from 2011 levels.

We currently view GM's prospects for 2012 as manageably above our previously articulated threshold for a possible downgrade: Reduced prospects for profitable and cash-positive results, or if GM uses a substantial amount of cash in its automotive operations in any quarter and the reasons for that cash use seemed likely to persist. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)