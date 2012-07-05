July 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lebanon's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. It has simultaneously affirmed the Country Ceiling at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation of the rating reflects the fact that Lebanon's substantial and rising foreign exchange reserves, lower debt levels, and reduced interest costs, relative to the previous decade, mitigate the downside risks to political stability, growth and public finances in 2012. The already low rating embodies a degree of tolerance for political volatility. However, a major and sustained outbreak of conflict resulting from either internal sectarian strife or a spill over of tensions from neighbouring Syria could put the rating under negative pressure. The risk of sustained deposit flight prompted by political instability is the primary risk to Lebanon's rating. Currently, there are no signs of this, and when deposits have fallen in the past, the fall has proved temporary. Sporadic violence over the past year has not become generalised or widespread, due to the lack of appetite for violence among the majority of the population and efforts by leaders of Lebanon's sectarian groups to prevent it. Developments in Syria nevertheless have the potential to inflame tensions. Although Fitch's base case does not envisage the outbreak of sustained violence, such an outcome, if it were to happen, would adversely affect the rating. The economic impact of increased political tensions has so far mainly been felt in lower growth, whilst key financial variables - FX reserves and banking system deposits - continue to rise and the public debt ratio declined again in 2011 to 135% of GDP. Latest official estimates suggest GDP rose by a faster than expected 5% in 2011, despite a slowdown in tourism and the property market - two key sectors of the economy. Importantly, non-resident deposit growth picked up during the year as a new government was installed in June and interest differentials remained attractive. For the year as a whole, non-resident deposit growth was 15% - a rate that was maintained in the year to April. Total banking system deposits grew 8% in the year to April 2012. Although credit growth has slowed, it remains a robust 13%-14%. Growth is expected to slow further this year. Tourist arrivals are down 8% so far in 2012 and the summer season will be adversely affected by travel advisories announced by a number of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Activity in the property sector has stagnated. Debt dynamics are therefore set to weaken. The budget deficit fell to a more than two-decade low in 2011 of 6.6% of GDP (including foreign-financed capital expenditure). The government has tabled an expansionary budget this year, including increased wages and a marked increase in capital spending. However, with political arguments having prevented the approval of a budget for six years, the chances are that this budget will not be approved either. Although the budget deficit is likely to increase therefore, it will not widen to the extent planned as spending commitments will not be enacted. Unfortunately, capital spending will be the main casualty again, preventing a much needed upgrading of infrastructure, without which medium term growth is unlikely to exceed 4% according to the IMF. The government is targeting a broadly balanced primary balance, implying an overall deficit of 8.4% of GDP. Adding in foreign financed capital spending would increase this to just over 9% of GDP. Despite this widening, Fitch expects debt to stabilise at 135% of GDP in 2012. Although down by 45% of GDP in the past five years, due to strong growth and lower interest rates, this debt burden remains the third-highest of all Fitch-rated sovereigns after Japan and Greece. Fitch's base case forecast is for a broadly stable debt ratio over the next two years. Debt sustainability remains supported by the size and depth of the local banking sector (3.5x GDP in 2011), which is the main holder of Lebanese paper (53% of the total outstanding). The resilience of this investor base, which mediates the funds repatriated by the wealthy Lebanese diaspora into the economy and government debt, underpins the stability of public finances and is vital to the rating. Positive rating action relies first and foremost on progress in reducing the debt ratio. Negative rating action would follow from either a renewed and sustained rise in the debt ratio or signs of sustained capital outflows which reduced the banks' deposit base and international reserves. Lebanon's high per capita income, liberal business environment, and the credibility of its exchange rate regime support its creditworthiness. The latter is especially relevant in the context of high rates of dollarisation and Lebanon's vulnerability to political and external shocks. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 15 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 