(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' rating to
Alabama 21st Century Authority's series 2012-A tobacco settlement revenue bonds.
Standard & Poor's also raised its rating on the 2000 and 2001 tobacco settlement
revenue bonds to 'A' from 'A-'; officials indicate that all those bonds will be
defeased with the proceeds of the 2012-A bonds.
"The upgrade is based on the strong debt service coverage," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Henry Henderson. The upgrade also incorporates the
bond's ability to withstand significant revenue declines and is the highest
rating currently assigned for transactions in this asset class.
In our view, the strengths include:
-- The relatively low leverage of the transaction with respect to total
projected tobacco settlement revenues, and corresponding strong debt service
coverage (DSC), even under multiple stress scenarios; and
-- Statutory limits on additional debt, coupled with no additional debt
plans.
Offsetting factors limiting the rating include:
-- The decline in cigarette shipments -- and pledged revenue -- in recent
years and the potential for continued decreases due to volume declines or
other factors; and
-- The credit quality of the three participating tobacco manufacturers
(Altria Group Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2), parent of Philip Morris; Reynolds
American Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--), parent of R.J. Reynolds; and Lorillard Inc.
(BBB-/Stable/--), parent of Lorillard).
The bonds are limited obligations of the authority payable solely from pledged
revenues derived from tobacco securitization payments received by the state
under the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA). The authority will use the bonds
to refund all of its tobacco settlement revenue bonds outstanding, which are
series 2000 and 2001.
The stable outlook reflects good DSC under Standard & Poor's current
expectations regarding the tobacco industry and the MSA. However, any change
to the MSA that materially adversely affects pledged tobacco revenues could
place negative pressure on the rating. In addition, given that the additional
bonds test allows for increased leverage, if there are statutory changes that
result in significant additional debt and debt service coverage dilution, we
could lower the rating.
Primary Credit Analyst: Henry W Henderson, Boston (1) 617-530-8314;
henry_henderson@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Horacio Aldrete-Sanchez, Dallas (1) 214-871-1426;
horacio_aldrete@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings Team)