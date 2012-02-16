(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' rating to Alabama 21st Century Authority's series 2012-A tobacco settlement revenue bonds. Standard & Poor's also raised its rating on the 2000 and 2001 tobacco settlement revenue bonds to 'A' from 'A-'; officials indicate that all those bonds will be defeased with the proceeds of the 2012-A bonds. "The upgrade is based on the strong debt service coverage," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Henry Henderson. The upgrade also incorporates the bond's ability to withstand significant revenue declines and is the highest rating currently assigned for transactions in this asset class. In our view, the strengths include:

-- The relatively low leverage of the transaction with respect to total projected tobacco settlement revenues, and corresponding strong debt service coverage (DSC), even under multiple stress scenarios; and

-- Statutory limits on additional debt, coupled with no additional debt plans. Offsetting factors limiting the rating include:

-- The decline in cigarette shipments -- and pledged revenue -- in recent years and the potential for continued decreases due to volume declines or other factors; and

-- The decline in cigarette shipments -- and pledged revenue -- in recent years and the potential for continued decreases due to volume declines or other factors; and

-- The credit quality of the three participating tobacco manufacturers (Altria Group Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2), parent of Philip Morris; Reynolds American Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--), parent of R.J. Reynolds; and Lorillard Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--), parent of Lorillard). The bonds are limited obligations of the authority payable solely from pledged revenues derived from tobacco securitization payments received by the state under the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA). The authority will use the bonds to refund all of its tobacco settlement revenue bonds outstanding, which are series 2000 and 2001. The stable outlook reflects good DSC under Standard & Poor's current expectations regarding the tobacco industry and the MSA. However, any change to the MSA that materially adversely affects pledged tobacco revenues could place negative pressure on the rating. In addition, given that the additional bonds test allows for increased leverage, if there are statutory changes that result in significant additional debt and debt service coverage dilution, we could lower the rating.

