(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 16 - As a part of ongoing surveillance efforts, Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the following Basin Electric Power Cooperative (Basin) outstanding
commercial paper programs at 'F1.'
--$129,925,000 Mercer County, North Dakota 2009 tax-exempt commercial paper
series one;
--$500,000,000 Taxable commercial paper.
SECURITY
The tax-exempt and taxable commercial paper notes are general unsecured
obligations of Basin, payable subordinate to the cooperative's first mortgage
and revenue bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUFFICIENT SHORT-TERM LIQUIDITY: As of Dec. 31, 2011, Basin had available to
support the $500 million taxable commercial paper and $129.9 million tax-exempt
commercial paper programs, cash of $250 million (consisting of Basin
consolidated cash and Members' Investment Programs), $375 million of available
credit facilities over and above the amount of taxable commercial paper
outstanding, and a $130 million credit facility with CFC, directly available to
support the tax-exempt CP program. In the future, Basin expects the taxable
commercial paper outstanding to decline to $250 million. The current amount of
liquidity meets Fitch's requirements for 'F1' ratings.
EXPANSIVE SERVICE AREA: Basin is among the largest generation and transmission
(G&T) cooperatives in the nation, serving a total population approximating 2.8
million people throughout a nine-state region in the Midwest and Western United
States. The regional economy has benefited from growth in agriculture and energy
development, particularly with oil discoveries in the Bakken Shale and in parts
of Wyoming.
COMPLETING LARGE CAPITAL PROGRAM: Basin has aggressively added to its power
resources in recent years in order to meet future load growth and diversify its
fuel mix. Capital expenditures are winding down and Basin is raising rates and
working to restore its financial metrics, which have been under pressure.
Additional development of oil/gas shale properties in members' service areas,
increasing demands on Basin's power supply and transmission capability, could
potentially pressure Basin financially.
LESS RELIANCE ON NON-UTILITY BUSINESSES: Basin's financial forecasts assume
improved financial performance of its core electric business, supported by
additional rate relief. The forecast assumes no dividend transfers from
non-utility operations, such as synfuels.
CREDIT SUMMARY
To provide support for its commercial paper programs, Basin has in place a $500
million commercial bank liquidity facility with the following financial
institutions: (i) JPMorgan Chase ($125 million), (ii) Bank of Tokyo ($125
million), (iii) US Bank ($75 million), (iv) CoBank/Farm Credit System ($75
million), (v) Wells Fargo ($50 million), (vi) Goldman Sachs ($25 million) and
(vii) PNC Bank ($25 million). The facility is an unsecured obligation of Basin,
with a five-year tenor, maturing October 2016. Financial covenants include:
minimum margins for interest ratio of 1.10 times (x) and minimum equity balance
of great of (i) 85% of prior year ending equity balance or (ii) $800 million.
In addition, Basin has a $130 million credit facility with CFC to provide
specific support for the tax-exempt commercial paper program. Basin has never
drawn on this facility, which currently has a maturity date of Nov. 18, 2013.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, in addition to the credit facilities, Basin had: (i) cash
($175 million), (ii) $75 million of Members' Investment Programs and (iii) RUS
cushion of credit ($307 million), the latter which is not available for non-RUS
liquidity purposes.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
For calendar year 2011, Basin unaudited pretax margins approximated $37.2,
versus a budget of $15.9 million. The margin for interest ratio (MFI) was 1.26x.
Basin projects MFI in excess of 1.25x over the next several years, with debt
service coverage varying considerably, based on size of principal payments, but
always exceeding 1.20x annually. Equity to capitalization is forecasted to
increase gradually to about 30% by 2016, from 23% in 2011. None of the future
forecasts assume dividends from DGC.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alan Spen
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0594
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Dennis Pidherny
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0738
Committee Chairperson
Amy Lasky
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0568
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by
information from Creditscope.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012);
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 20, 2011);
--'Criteria for Rating Prepaid Energy Transactions' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity (June
20, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
Criteria for Rating Prepaid Energy Transactions
Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity
(New York Ratings Team)