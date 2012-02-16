(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - As a part of ongoing surveillance efforts, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Basin Electric Power Cooperative (Basin) outstanding commercial paper programs at 'F1.' --$129,925,000 Mercer County, North Dakota 2009 tax-exempt commercial paper series one; --$500,000,000 Taxable commercial paper. SECURITY The tax-exempt and taxable commercial paper notes are general unsecured obligations of Basin, payable subordinate to the cooperative's first mortgage and revenue bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUFFICIENT SHORT-TERM LIQUIDITY: As of Dec. 31, 2011, Basin had available to support the $500 million taxable commercial paper and $129.9 million tax-exempt commercial paper programs, cash of $250 million (consisting of Basin consolidated cash and Members' Investment Programs), $375 million of available credit facilities over and above the amount of taxable commercial paper outstanding, and a $130 million credit facility with CFC, directly available to support the tax-exempt CP program. In the future, Basin expects the taxable commercial paper outstanding to decline to $250 million. The current amount of liquidity meets Fitch's requirements for 'F1' ratings. EXPANSIVE SERVICE AREA: Basin is among the largest generation and transmission (G&T) cooperatives in the nation, serving a total population approximating 2.8 million people throughout a nine-state region in the Midwest and Western United States. The regional economy has benefited from growth in agriculture and energy development, particularly with oil discoveries in the Bakken Shale and in parts of Wyoming. COMPLETING LARGE CAPITAL PROGRAM: Basin has aggressively added to its power resources in recent years in order to meet future load growth and diversify its fuel mix. Capital expenditures are winding down and Basin is raising rates and working to restore its financial metrics, which have been under pressure. Additional development of oil/gas shale properties in members' service areas, increasing demands on Basin's power supply and transmission capability, could potentially pressure Basin financially. LESS RELIANCE ON NON-UTILITY BUSINESSES: Basin's financial forecasts assume improved financial performance of its core electric business, supported by additional rate relief. The forecast assumes no dividend transfers from non-utility operations, such as synfuels. CREDIT SUMMARY To provide support for its commercial paper programs, Basin has in place a $500 million commercial bank liquidity facility with the following financial institutions: (i) JPMorgan Chase ($125 million), (ii) Bank of Tokyo ($125 million), (iii) US Bank ($75 million), (iv) CoBank/Farm Credit System ($75 million), (v) Wells Fargo ($50 million), (vi) Goldman Sachs ($25 million) and (vii) PNC Bank ($25 million). The facility is an unsecured obligation of Basin, with a five-year tenor, maturing October 2016. Financial covenants include: minimum margins for interest ratio of 1.10 times (x) and minimum equity balance of great of (i) 85% of prior year ending equity balance or (ii) $800 million. In addition, Basin has a $130 million credit facility with CFC to provide specific support for the tax-exempt commercial paper program. Basin has never drawn on this facility, which currently has a maturity date of Nov. 18, 2013. As of Dec. 31, 2011, in addition to the credit facilities, Basin had: (i) cash ($175 million), (ii) $75 million of Members' Investment Programs and (iii) RUS cushion of credit ($307 million), the latter which is not available for non-RUS liquidity purposes. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE For calendar year 2011, Basin unaudited pretax margins approximated $37.2, versus a budget of $15.9 million. The margin for interest ratio (MFI) was 1.26x. Basin projects MFI in excess of 1.25x over the next several years, with debt service coverage varying considerably, based on size of principal payments, but always exceeding 1.20x annually. Equity to capitalization is forecasted to increase gradually to about 30% by 2016, from 23% in 2011. None of the future forecasts assume dividends from DGC. Contact: Primary Analyst Alan Spen Senior Director +1-212-908-0594 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Dennis Pidherny Senior Director +1-212-908-0738 Committee Chairperson Amy Lasky Managing Director +1-212-908-0568 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope. 