(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 5 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AAA' rating on the following Florida Water Pollution Control Financing Corporation (the corporation) state revolving fund (SRF) bonds related to the corporation's clean water SRF (CWSRF) program: --$502 million in outstanding water pollution control revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by loan repayments, interest earnings and common reserves funds. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG CREDIT ENHANCEMENT: Collateralization primarily from pledged loan repayments and pledged reserves allow the program to withstand 100% loan repayment defaults during the first, middle and last four year period of the bonds' life. SOUND LOAN SECURITY: The program's underlying borrower credit quality is sound, with at least 69% of all outstanding principal exhibiting investment-grade characteristics. Fitch does not express an opinion as to the credit quality of the remaining underlying loans. In addition, the vast majority of all loan principal is secured by water and/or wastewater pledges. NO SINGLE BORROWER CONCENTRATION: The loan pool of nearly 80 participants is moderately diverse. Miami-Dade County (water and sewer revenue bonds rated 'AA-' by Fitch) is the program's largest borrower accounting for 7% of the total portfolio's loan par. SOLID RESERVE INVESTMENTS: The corporation, which is the conduit issuer for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), maintains sound investment practices as all of the program's reserve investments are held in U.S. Treasury and Agency securities. CREDIT PROFILE The CWSRF program's cash flow structure uses bond proceeds, recycled loan repayments, and federal and state SRF capitalization moneys held in its CWSRF trust fund to make loans to local governmental entities throughout the state. Minimum annual debt service coverage provided by loan repayments is a strong 1.65 times (x). In addition, there are common reserves equal to approximately $55.8 million. Combined reserves are required to be maintained at the least of 10% of the combined original bond principal amount, maximum annual debt service (MADS), or 125% of the average annual debt service on the bonds. The reserves are currently invested in U.S. Treasury bonds, State and Local Government Series securities, and U.S. Treasury money market accounts. The excess cash flows and reserve funds allow the bonds to perform even if 100% of the loans default for any four-year period. This is greater than Fitch would expect in an 'AAA' default scenario (42%) for this loan pool given its credit quality, size, and diversity. FDEP maintains additional flexibility with direct loan repayments totaling around $30 million annually and which, though not currently pledged to bondholders, could be assigned to the corporation and pledged to pay debt service. The loan portfolio consists of 78 borrowers representing a broad mix of local water and wastewater utility systems. At least 69% of all pledged loans are estimated to be investment grade quality. The loan portfolio has moderate single borrower concentration, with the largest borrower (Miami-Dade County) comprising about 7% of pledged loan principal. There is also concentration amongst the pool's 10 largest borrowers, which account for approximately 46%. However, concentration concerns are somewhat mitigated by the strong credit quality of most of these borrowers. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria' (May 21, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria (New York Ratings Team)