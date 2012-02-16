(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- Driver Brasil One Banco Volkswagen Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditorios Financiamento de Veiculos's issuance is a Brazilian ABS securitization backed by auto loan receivables derived from contracts originated by Banco Volkswagen S.A. with Brazilian borrowers.

-- We assigned our preliminary Brazilian national scale ratings to the senior and mezzanine shares.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's proposed credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors.

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary Brazilian national scale ratings to Driver Brasil One Banco Volkswagen Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditorios Financiamento de Veiculos's (Driver Brasil One FIDC's) R$930 million senior and mezzanine shares (see list). The note issuance is a Brazilian asset-backed securities transaction backed by auto loan receivables derived from contracts originated by Banco Volkswagen S.A. with Brazilian borrowers. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Feb. 16, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect the following strengths and risk considerations. STRENGTHS In our view, the transaction's strengths are:

-- The preliminary portfolio comprises 55,465 loans and is granular in that the largest borrower represents 0.0095% of the pool.

-- The initial credit enhancement protection is provided by subordination of the junior shares (13.61% for the senior shares and 8.18% for the mezzanine shares, each as a percentage of the initial net worth) and excess spread (3.05% per year, initially).

-- The structure will benefit from a cash reserve that will initially be sized and fully funded at 1.0% of the discounted principal balance. The cash reserve will serve primarily as liquidity support to mitigate any liquidity stresses. Its purpose will be to ensure the timely interest payments on the shares while ultimately serving as credit support.

-- The portfolio will not revolve and, therefore, the securitized asset's quality will not change throughout Driver Brasil One FIDC's life.

-- The transaction's legal structure has adequate provisions to legally safeguard shareholders (i.e., a true sale of the assets). RISK CONSIDERATIONS In our view, the transaction's risk considerations are:

-- The recovery data that BVW provided to us were limited and, therefore, we estimated the recovery levels by comparing the gross loss data and the net loss data.

-- Commingling risk exists due to a collection account that is currently in the collection banks' name rather than Driver Brasil One FIDC's name. Driver Brasil One FIDC's receivables portfolio consists of auto loan receivables arising under loan contracts with Brazilian borrowers who meet the eligibility criteria and sale conditions stated in the FIDC's bylaws. The preliminary 'brAAA (sf)' rating on the senior shares reflects Standard & Poor's opinion of their creditworthiness and its view that the structure, credit enhancement mechanisms, and quality of the assets that will comprise the FIDC's portfolio provide extremely strong protection against losses arising from default compared with other securities issued in Brazil. The preliminary 'brA+ (sf)' rating on the mezzanine shares reflects Standard & Poor's opinion of their creditworthiness and its view that the structure, credit enhancement mechanisms, and quality of the assets that will comprise the FIDC's portfolio provide strong protection against losses arising from default compared with other securities issued in Brazil. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Synthetic Securities Criteria: Swap Agreement Criteria, published June 1, 1999. PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Driver Brasil One Banco Volkswagen Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditorios Financiamento de Veiculos Class Rating Amount

(mil. R$) Senior shares brAAA (sf) 875.0 Mezzanine shares brA+ (sf) 55.0 Subordinated shares NR 82.8 NR--Not rated. Primary Credit Analyst: Leandro Albuquerque, Sao Paulo (55)-11-3039-9729;

leandro_albuquerque@standardandpoors.com Surveillance Credit Analyst: Gustavo Belger, Sao Paulo;

gustavo_belger@standardandpoors.com Analytical Manager, Emerging Markets Structured Finance: Juan Pablo De Mollein, New York (1) 212-438-2536; juan_demollein@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)