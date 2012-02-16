(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - U.S.-based chemical company Reichhold Industries Inc. failed to make the interest payment on its $195 million senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2014. We view the missed payment as a payment default under our criteria. We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Reichhold and our issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'D'. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its corporate credit rating on Durham, N.C.-based Reichhold Industries Inc. to 'D' from 'CCC+'. We also lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'D' from 'CCC-'. "The downgrade reflects Reichhold's failure to pay the scheduled interest on its $195 million senior unsecured notes which mature on Aug. 15, 2014," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Seamus Ryan. The semiannual interest payment was due Feb. 15, 2012. Reichhold has faced rising raw material costs and limited ability to increase prices due to weak end-market demand. The company has announced that over 70% of the senior unsecured noteholders have agreed in principle to exchange their notes for the same principal amount (including capitalized deferred interest payments) of senior secured notes due 2017, to be completed by April 15, 2012. Under our criteria, because we do not expect the exchange to be completed within a five-day grace period, we have lowered Reichhold's corporate credit and issue-level ratings to 'D'. We plan to update our ratings on Reichhold following the completion of the proposed exchange offer. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

