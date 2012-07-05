UPDATE 1-Israel's Wix.com beats estimates, sees strong 2017
* Q4 profit 6 cents a share ex one-time items vs f'cast 3 cents
July 5 Moody's raises Solutia's debt to Baa2 from B1, following completion of acquisition by Eastman Chemical (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Q4 profit 6 cents a share ex one-time items vs f'cast 3 cents
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Zhenai.com, one of China's largest matchmaking websites, has found itself an unlikely suitor in drone manufacturer DEA General Aviation that said on Wednesday it wants to buy the popular dating website to expand its business.
BERLIN, Feb 15 The German government is holding talks with General Motors and Peugeot to ensure that Opel's three plants in Germany remain open should the U.S. carmaker succeed in selling its European unit to the French company, Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday.