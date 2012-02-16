(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - On Feb. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its issue-level rating on Somerset, N.J.-based Catalent Pharmaceutical Solutions Inc.'s senior secured debt remains at 'BB-' following the company's announcement that it will borrow an incremental $400 million under the loan. The aggregate dollar amount of the loan now stands at $1.81 billion. Our recovery rating on the company's senior secured debt remains at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The 'BB-' rating on the secured debt is one notch higher than our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company, in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '2'. The incremental term loan will finance the majority of the $410 million acquisition of Aptuit's clinical trial supplies business. The corporate credit rating on Catalent is 'B+' and the rating outlook is stable. The 'B+' rating reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term), characterized by adjusted leverage that we expect to be sustained at around 7.0x over the next year and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the high-single digits. The rating also reflects Catalent's "satisfactory" business risk profile, which considers the company's leading position within the outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing space, business scale and diversity, and the long-term nature of the company's contractual arrangements, which promotes business stability. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Catalent published Jan. 31, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB-

