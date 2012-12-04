(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed mutual life insurer ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit's (ALL) and its non-life subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft's (ALV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. ALL is the holding company of the Alte Leipziger insurance group (ALG). The ratings reflect the fact that ALG is strongly capitalised, has achieved continued strong investment returns over the past few years and maintains a strong market position in the disability line and corporate pension scheme business. Offsetting key rating drivers include its lack of geographical diversification, ALV's moderate underwriting performance, and the concentration of distribution partners. Fitch views ALG's capital resources as strong. ALL's shareholder funds (measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 3.5% at end-2011, above the market average, which Fitch estimates to have been about 1.7%. Measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves, funds for future appropriation, including terminal bonus funds, were in line with the market average. ALG's solid capitalisation is further demonstrated by the regulatory group solvency margin of 185% at end-2011 and Fitch expects ALG to maintain its strong capitalisation at end-2012. ALL reported a net investment return rate of 4.5% for 2011, higher than the German life insurance market's average of 4.1%. With its strong investment results, ALL has generated a significant buffer between investment earnings and guaranteed interest rate payments over the past few years. Fitch expects ALL's net investment earnings to increase for 2012. ALL has a strong market position in the disability line in Germany. Based on Fitch's analysis, ALL is one of the top 10 providers of this line in Germany. ALL also writes significant amounts of corporate pension scheme business, which supports its strong development of regular premium business. ALL's reported gross written premiums (GWP) growth of 7.2% in 2011, while the market's GWP decreased by 4.5%. Fitch expects ALL to achieve GWP growth of more than 2% for 2012. The agency believes that ALL will report strong new business for 2012. Fitch views ALV's underwriting profitability as moderately weak. ALV achieved a net combined ratio of 103.4% in 2011 which was notably weaker than the German non-life sector's ratio of 98.9%. However, Fitch expects ALV to achieve an improved net combined ratio of less than 102% for 2012. Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a sustained net combined ratio below 97%, continued stable gross written premiums growth and strong new business volumes, while maintaining strong capitalisation. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital position (as evidenced, for example, by the regulatory group solvency margin falling below 160% and expected to stay below that level) and the loss of the strong market position in the disability and corporate pension scheme business. ALG reported GWP of EUR2.0bn in 2011 and had total assets of EUR19.4bn at end-2011. Other than insurance business, ALG provides building society business and investment fund business. ALG has a cooperation agreement with the mutual health insurer Hallesche Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)