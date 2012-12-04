Dec 4 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A-' rating to People's United
Financial, Inc.'s (People's) $500 million senior note issuance. The
notes will bear an annual coupon of 3.65%, payable semi-annually and will mature
Dec. 6, 2022.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The expected 'A-' rating is aligned to People's long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A-'. Therefore, the senior unsecured issuance rating is
sensitive to rating changes to the company's IDR. People's ratings could face
negative pressure if operating performance trended negatively in comparison to
most recent quarters or if charge-offs were to significantly increase. People's
ratings remain on the high end of their potential range for the foreseeable
future.