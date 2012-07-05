July 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Forest Finance PLC's notes as follows: EUR151.7m class A (XS0220766801): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR37.5m class B (XS0220767106): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR22.5m class C (XS0220767445): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmations reflect the stable performance of the loan securing the transaction, as judged by the debt service coverage ratio remaining broadly unchanged around 1.4x since the last rating action, in July 2011. The reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is 50%, although this is based on a valuation produced in June 2005. Nevertheless, given the solid performance of prime Austrian commercial property, which has posted generally stable yields and rental values in recent years, and given further amortisation scheduled to occur by loan maturity, Fitch estimates LTV at a level that can be refinanced, with an exit debt yield of 9%. One weakness of the collateral is the high proportion of leases classed as "indefinite" that can be terminated after giving short statutory notice. While this lease type is not unusual in Austria, it exposes noteholders to occupational market volatility. However, to date, occupancy levels have remained stable - as has passing rent, in spite of 16 property sales. Were it not for the marked increase in costs since closing, debt yields would be considerably higher. As it is, credit quality is broadly unchanged. The loan is secured by a pool of 38 office (approximately 55% by net rent), residential (18%), retail (20%) and other properties (6%) let to around 800 tenants. The portfolio continues to have the majority of its assets located in Vienna (approximately 80% by market value). Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance report will shortly be published on www.fitchratings.com For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated April 2012, and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated June 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)