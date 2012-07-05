BRIEF-Pan American Silver Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Pan american silver announces unaudited net earnings of $101.8 million ($0.66 per share) in 2016 and increases the quarterly dividend
July 5 Moody's says SafeNet's B2 corporate family rating and stable outlook unaffected by cancelled dividend transaction (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Dayna Decker will remain with Hyduke as controller and chief financial officer of Hyduke's operating subsidiaries
* Logiq Asset Management Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results