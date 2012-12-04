(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corp.'s (Sistema) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. Sistema ratings continue to be supported by the solid operating and financial performance of its two largest subsidiaries, OJSC Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) ('BB+'/Stable) and Joint Stock Oil Company Bashneft (Bashneft, 'BB'/Stable). As a majority shareholder, Sistema retains a flexibility to shape shareholder remuneration at these companies and can exert significant influence over their cash flows which makes distributions from these entities visible and reliable. However, leverage at the holdco level remains high, and the asset portfolio is likely to be under active review over the next couple of years exposing Sistema to elevated M&A risks. - Strong Key Subsidiaries: Sistema's key operating subsidiaries, MTS and Bashneft, generate strong free cash flow (FCF), with an ability to pay large dividends, and are the key contributors to Sistema's credit profile. Sistema can exert significant influence over its subsidiaries' cash flows and retains a flexibility to shape their dividend policy. MTS's leverage remains relatively low, with reported net debt/adjusted last-12-months EBITDA at 1.2x at end-Q312. Sistema retains a flexibility to significantly increase shareholder remuneration from MTS without jeopardising its ratings. The oil and gas segment is much more cyclical than telecoms, and Bashneft is only a medium-sized player in Russia. It faces substantial capex requirements in connection with the Trebs-Titov oil field development, which reduces its flexibility to support additional leverage and makes its shareholder remuneration payments more volatile. However, Fitch expects the company to be able to continue paying sizeable dividends to Sistema. - Weak Developing Assets: All Sistema's "developing assets" are fairly weak credits, and some are highly leveraged, most notably Sitronics JSC ('B-'/Negative). Sistema is only likely to provide support to its subsidiaries as long as it sees positive equity value in these investments, but additional reputational/strategic considerations may apply. - Off-Balance-Sheet Exposure: Sistema's holding company (holdco) guarantees some of its subsidiaries' debt, most notably Sistema Shyam TeleServices (SSTL). The holdco also granted a number of put options to some equity investors in its operating companies, which effectively turns their equity stakes into debt recourse to Sistema. These obligations significantly increase the holdco's effective leverage and exposure to refinancing risks. - Diversification Efforts Jeopardise Leverage: Sistema's plans to create a third stable business 'leg' within the group may trigger a substantial leverage increase at the holdco level. Sistema announced its strategic ambitions to become a controlling shareholder in a large company, likely in transportation or logistics segment. This may require a number of holdco financed acquisitions to accumulate a desired size which may drive an increase in the amount of debt and leverage at the holdco level. The ultimate impact would depend on Sistema's ability to find partners willing to financially support these investments and the amount of debt that the holdco would be able to push down to the subsidiary level. However, the latter option would not be available for investments into minority stakes or entities where Sistema does not have full control over cash flows such as joint ventures. - Strong Cash Movement Ability: As a majority shareholder, Sistema can exercise discretion over the amount of dividends from MTS and Bashneft. However, its flexibility to sell assets to publicly listed MTS has become much more limited. - High M&A Risks: As an investment holding company, Sistema is intrinsically exposed to high M&A risks. These somewhat increased in 2012 as Sistema flagged its potential interest to a number of deals in various industries. M&A risks are somewhat mitigated by its effective status as custodian of strategic assets. Sistema is likely to continue developing assets considered strategically important in the domestic context, such as high tech. RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE: Holdco Leverage, Opco Fundamentals: Reduction in the off-balance-sheet liabilities and deleveraging at the holdco level to net debt including off-balance-sheet obligations to normalised dividends to below 2.5x on a sustained basis could lead to an upgrade. A sustained rise in the ratio of net debt including off-balance-sheet obligations to normalised dividends to above 4.3x could lead to a downgrade. A portfolio reshuffle increasing the share of subsidiaries with a low credit profile may also be ratings negative. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-Term IDR: Affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable Local Currency Long-Term IDR: Affirmed at 'BB-, Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating: Affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable Senior Unsecured Debt: Affirmed at 'BB-' foreign and local currency, 'A+(rus)'. Loan Participation Notes issued by Sistema Funding S.A. and guaranteed by Sistema: Affirmed at 'BB-' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)