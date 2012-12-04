Overview
-- We believe that Germany-based retailer Metro AG's partial sale
of its Real hypermarkets has no immediate effect on its ratings.
-- We are affirming our ratings on Metro at 'BBB-/A-3'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will be able to
use its financial flexibility to maintain its financial risk profile in line
with credit ratios we believe are commensurate with the current rating.
Rating Action
On Dec. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term corporate credit ratings on German retailer Metro AG at 'BBB-/A-3'.
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that Metro AG will be able to maintain its
financial flexibility after its announcement that it will sell the Eastern
European operations of its Real hypermarket subsidiary to the French retailer
Groupe Auchan S.A. (A/Negative/A-1) for EUR1.1 billion. Real operates 96 stores
in Russia, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine accounting for about 4% of Metro's
overall sales. Real's German operations, which account for 13% of Metro's
overall sales, including 12 stores in Turkey, will remain within the group and
we do not expect Metro to sell the German operations in the near term for tax
reasons, and the lack of investor interest. The transaction also includes the
sale of ten freeholds in Russia and four in Romania to Auchan. Metro is
looking for alternative uses for four stores in Romania and one in Russia that
are not part of the 91 stores sold to Auchan.
We expect the deal to close sometime in 2013 when the relevant anti-trust
authorities give their consent. Metro's management expects the transaction to
lead to a cash inflow of EUR600 million, a financial lease reduction of about
EUR300 million, and a decline in Standard & Poor's operating lease debt
adjustments of about EUR600 million. We believe that the likely adjusted debt
reduction of EUR1.5 billion will improve Metro's ratio of funds from operations
(FFO)-to-adjusted debt by 50-80 basis points (bps), but that the ratio will
remain at the lower end of the 20%-25% range by Dec. 31, 2013.
We assess Metro's financial risk profile as "significant," as our criteria
define the term, because we believe the company retains its financial
flexibility to maintain its credit ratios, despite difficulties in its
operational performance (see "Metro AG Downgraded To 'BBB-' After Profit
Warning; Outlook Is Stable," published on RatingsDirect on the
GlobalCreditPortal on Oct. 11, 2012).
We see Metro's business risk profile as "satisfactory," as the group is one of
the world's largest retailers with leading market positions in European
self-service wholesale retailing (Cash & Carry; C&C) and consumer electronics
retailing through its MediaMarkt-Saturn MMS subsidiary. However, we believe
that both these markets are undergoing fundamental changes. MMS especially
will continue to be affected by price transparency and competition from online
retailers. MMS online sales were only EUR158 million, or 3.3% of overall sales,
in the third quarter 2012 despite the launch of Saturn.de and MediaMarkt.de in
Oct. 2011 and Jan. 2012. Metro's online retailer Redcoon and some test markets
alone generated EUR131 million in sales in the third quarter of 2011. We
consequently believe that MMS' multi-channel strategy in Germany has so far
not been able to accelerate growth in this expanding market segment. Like U.S
consumer electronics retailer BestBuy (BB/Negative/--), which generated 6.1%
of its domestic sales online in 2011, MMS has not yet been able to find a
strategy to get paid for the service it provides for its customers and
suppliers in its stores.
We believe that Metro will probably generate more than 40% of its revenues in
Germany in 2013. With the disposal of its U.K. C&C business in the summer, the
current transaction with Real, and its revised capital expenditure schedule,
we believe Metro's future profitability improvements will also need to come
from its competitive home market.
Liquidity
The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We view Metro's liquidity as "adequate"
under our criteria. We base our opinion on our estimate that liquidity sources
will exceed funding needs by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, we estimated liquidity sources in excess of about EUR6.6
billion.
These included:
-- Surplus cash of EUR1.9 billion, excluding EUR0.15 billion which we
regard
as tied up in operations;
-- Undrawn revolving credit facilities of about EUR3.1 billion maturing in
more than 12 months, of which EUR1.5 billion mature in 2015 and EUR1 billion in
2017; and
-- EUR1.6 billion of unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) that we
forecast over the next 12 months.
We estimate Metro's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about EUR3.1
billion, consisting of:
-- EUR2.5 billion of short-term debt,
-- EUR1.0 billion of cash relevant capex, and
-- Up to EUR0.6 billion in dividends based on its historic track record.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will be able to use its
financial flexibility to maintain its financial risk profile in line with
credit ratios we believe are commensurate with the current rating.
We believe that Metro will be able to maintain its ratio of adjusted FFO to
debt at about 20% and its ratio of debt to EBITDA ratios at about 3.5x in
December 2012 and 2013. Our base-case scenario assumes that the adjusted
EBITDA margin will fall by about 30 bps in the next 12 months before
stabilizing, and that Metro will continue to focus on free discretionary cash
flow to reduce its debt.
We might consider a negative rating action if Metro's margins eroded more than
we currently anticipate. This might happen if Metro did not improve Real's and
its C&C business' profitability in Germany, or if MMS' margin erosions
accelerated. We might also lower the ratings if Metro appeared unable keep
credit ratios in line with our guidance, or if the company adopted a more
shareholder-friendly financial policy.
We might consider a positive rating action if Metro succeeded in turning
around its currently negative business trends and improved its key financial
metrics to above 25% FFO to debt and 3.0x debt to EBITDA. We consider such an
outcome unlikely over the next 12 months.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Metro AG
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Commercial Paper A-3
Metro Euro-Finance B.V.
Commercial Paper* A-3
Metro Finance B.V.
Senior Unsecured* BBB-
Metro International Finance B.V.
Senior Unsecured* BBB-
*Guaranteed by Metro AG
