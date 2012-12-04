Dec 4 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded DECO 12 - UK 4 p.l.c.'s class F notes due January 2020, as follows: GBP0.7m class F (XS0289644980) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0% The downgrade reflects the note loss allocation which occurred on the October interest payment date (IPD), as a result of the crystallisation of losses following the sale of the last property securing the Industrial Realisation (Famborough) loan. The EUR382,751 of losses has led to a partial write-down of the class (34%) F notes. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria