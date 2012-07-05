July 5 - A 36% year-over-year fall-off of wireless net additions among the largest wireless service providers led to a 32% decline in revenue-generating unit (RGU) additions during the first quarter of 2012. The largest telecommunication service providers added approximately 2.7 million RGUs during 1Q'12, led by approximately 2.5 million wireless subscriber additions, according to a special report issued by Fitch Ratings. Fitch estimates the largest wireless service providers activated approximately 6.8 million smartphones during the first quarter of 2012, reflecting a 19% decline relative to the smartphone activations during the year earlier period. In addition, strong high-speed data subscriber additions, along with improving video subscriber loss trends contributed to a 10% year-over-year gain in RGUs among the largest cable multiple system operators. Fitch's special report 'U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive Scorecard' discusses trends in the 1Q'12 regarding the scope and depth of the competitive overlap of leading telecommunications operators. The report compares the competitive positions of the leading local exchange carriers (LEC), cable multiple system operators (MSOs), wireless service providers and direct broadcast satellite (DBS) operators. The report also summarizes key operating metrics and financial statistics, particularly related to pertinent forecast items such as revenue growth, margin changes, capital re-investment and debt. Additionally, the report includes summary comments concerning notable developments in the quarter. This quarterly report can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Special Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive Scorecard -- First-Quarter 2012 (New York Ratings Team)