(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its
ratings and outlook on Stamford, Conn.-based incumbent local exchange carrier
Frontier Communications Corp. (BB/Negative/--) are not immediately
affected by the company's announcement that it reduced its annual dividend to
$0.40 per share from $0.75 per share. While we estimate that the dividend
reduction will conserve about $350 million of cash per year, our negative
outlook reflects our expectation that revenue and EBITDA will decline in the
near term. As a result, we revised our business risk profile on the company to
"weak" from "fair" (as defined by our criteria). During the fourth quarter of
2011, total revenue fell 6% year over year, due to fewer access lines and lower
subsidy revenue. While EBITDA was essentially flat compared with the prior-year
period and was better than our expectations, we do not believe this is a
sustainable near-term trend given the challenges of improving operating
performance in the legacy Verizon markets.
The ratings on Frontier reflect significant competition from the incumbent
cable operators, which are bundling telephone with high-speed data (HSD) and
video services and increasingly targeting smaller business customers, as well
as from wireless substitution. Other business risk factors include our
expectation for declining revenue from federal and state subsidies and the
possibility of integration challenges and weak operating performance in the
acquired Verizon properties. Tempering factors include the company's solid
position as an incumbent in its territories, healthy EBITDA margins, and
solid-albeit declining--free operating cash flow, and modest growth in HSD
services.
Primary Credit Analyst: Allyn Arden, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7832;
allyn_arden@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Catherine Cosentino, New York (1) 212-438-7828;
catherine_cosentino@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings Team)