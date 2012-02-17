(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Stamford, Conn.-based incumbent local exchange carrier Frontier Communications Corp. (BB/Negative/--) are not immediately affected by the company's announcement that it reduced its annual dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.75 per share. While we estimate that the dividend reduction will conserve about $350 million of cash per year, our negative outlook reflects our expectation that revenue and EBITDA will decline in the near term. As a result, we revised our business risk profile on the company to "weak" from "fair" (as defined by our criteria). During the fourth quarter of 2011, total revenue fell 6% year over year, due to fewer access lines and lower subsidy revenue. While EBITDA was essentially flat compared with the prior-year period and was better than our expectations, we do not believe this is a sustainable near-term trend given the challenges of improving operating performance in the legacy Verizon markets. The ratings on Frontier reflect significant competition from the incumbent cable operators, which are bundling telephone with high-speed data (HSD) and video services and increasingly targeting smaller business customers, as well as from wireless substitution. Other business risk factors include our expectation for declining revenue from federal and state subsidies and the possibility of integration challenges and weak operating performance in the acquired Verizon properties. Tempering factors include the company's solid position as an incumbent in its territories, healthy EBITDA margins, and solid-albeit declining--free operating cash flow, and modest growth in HSD services. Primary Credit Analyst: Allyn Arden, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7832;

allyn_arden@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Catherine Cosentino, New York (1) 212-438-7828;

catherine_cosentino@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)