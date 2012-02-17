(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Slovakia-based Volksbank
Slovensko a.s.'s (VS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from
'BBB+', and its Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2', resolving the Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) on these ratings. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
The rating action follows the announcement on 15 February 2012 of the completed
sale of 100% in Volksbank International (VBI) by Oesterreichische
Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft (VBAG; 'A'/Stable) and its other shareholders to
Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank; 'BBB'/Stable). VBI, a management holding company
which combines banking operations in eight countries in central and eastern
Europe (CEE), holds a 93% stake in VS.
The downgrade of VS's IDRs reflects the lower Long-term IDR of the new owner
compared to the outgoing one, and hence lower ability of the new owner to
provide support. At the same time, in Fitch's view, Sberbank's propensity to
support is likely to be high, given the full ownership of VBI, the small
relative size of its subsidiary and, hence, the cost of potential support and
significant potential reputational risks from a subsidiary default.
At the same time, the one-notch difference between Sberbank's and VS's Long-term
IDRs reflects the cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship,
while Sberbank's expansion beyond its core Russian market is yet to prove its
high commercial effectiveness and strategic importance in the longer term.
The Stable Outlook on VS's Long-term IDR reflects that on the parent bank. Any
change in Sberbank's Long-term IDR would directly affect that of VS.
At end-H11, VS was the eighth-largest bank in Slovakia by total assets, with a
relatively small market share of below 3%. VS's primary business focus is on
small and medium-sized and retail clients. It is mainly funded by client
deposits and parent-related funding, net of parent-related assets, was
negligible at end-2011.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; off RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; off RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: 'bb-'; Unaffected
