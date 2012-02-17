(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained unchanged at 207 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 5 bps to 651 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'BBB' spreads tightened by 1 bp each to 136 bps and 258 bps, respectively, and 'A' remained unchanged at 180 bps. The 'BB' spread narrowed by 4 basis points to 459 bps, 'B' contracted by 5 bps to 699 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 10 bps to 1,063 bps. By industry, financial institutions tightened by 2 bps to 319 bps, and banks widened by 3 bps to 346 bps. Industrials and utilities narrowed by 1 bp each to 303 bps and 210 bps, respectively, and telecommunications widened by 1 bp to 330 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 193 bps and below its five-year moving average of 238 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 621 bps and below its five-year moving average of 713 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. Global Fixed Income Research: Diane Vazza, New York (1) 212-438-2760;

