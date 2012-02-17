(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 and 5 FTA's
senior notes and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:
GC FTPYME Sabadell 4
EUR112,355,145 class A(G) notes (ISIN ES0341169011): affirmed at 'AAAsf',
removed from RWN; Negative Outlook
GC FTPYME Sabadell 5
EUR138,176,466 class A2 notes (ISIN ES0332234014): affirmed at 'AAsf', removed
from RWN Stable Outlook
EUR82,800,000 class A3(G) notes (ISIN ES0332234022): affirmed at 'AAsf', removed
from RWN Stable Outlook
The series A(G) notes of GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 FTA and series A2 and A3 notes of
GC FTPYME Sabadell 5 FTA were originally placed on RWN on 10 October 2011, due
to the transaction's exposure to Banco de Sabadell, the swap counterparty (see
"Fitch Downgrades GC Sabadell 5 FTA; Places on RWN GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 & 5
FTA's Senior Notes" dated 10 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has received confirmation from the SPV management company (GestiCaixa
Titulizacion SGFT) that the counterparty risk on Banco de Sabadell
('BBB+'/RWN/'F2') as swap provider has been fully mitigated as of 28 November
2011, as Banco de Sabadell, signed a Credit Support Annexe (CSA) according to
which collateral is posted in an account held at Banco Santander
('A'/Negative/'F1'). Fitch assessed the updated swap documents and drew
confidence from the fact that these are in line with Fitch's Counterparty
Criteria.
The affirmation of both transactions' senior notes rating reflects their overall
performance since the last rating action. For GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 transaction,
current defaults in the underlined portfolio represent 7.4% of outstanding
balance. Loans that are 90+ day and 180+ in arrears have increased and account
for 4.5% and 1.2% of outstanding balance, respectively. For GC FTPYME Sabadell 5
transaction, current defaults account for 7.2% of outstanding balance, whereas
loans 90+ days in arrears and 180+ days stand for 1.2% and 0.6% of outstanding
balance respectively.
GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 and GC FTPYME Sabadell 5 are securitisations of loans
originated by Banco de Sabadell and granted to Spanish SMEs and self employed
individuals.
Contact:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Georgios Elekidis
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1559
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade,
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Juan David Garcia
Senior Director
+34 91 702 5774
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information: transaction trustee reports
Applicable criteria: 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate
Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 6 June 2011, 'Criteria for
Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 14 March 2011
and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum', dated 14 March 2011 are available from www.fitchratings.com.
