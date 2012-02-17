(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 and 5 FTA's senior notes and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows: GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 EUR112,355,145 class A(G) notes (ISIN ES0341169011): affirmed at 'AAAsf', removed from RWN; Negative Outlook GC FTPYME Sabadell 5 EUR138,176,466 class A2 notes (ISIN ES0332234014): affirmed at 'AAsf', removed from RWN Stable Outlook EUR82,800,000 class A3(G) notes (ISIN ES0332234022): affirmed at 'AAsf', removed from RWN Stable Outlook The series A(G) notes of GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 FTA and series A2 and A3 notes of GC FTPYME Sabadell 5 FTA were originally placed on RWN on 10 October 2011, due to the transaction's exposure to Banco de Sabadell, the swap counterparty (see "Fitch Downgrades GC Sabadell 5 FTA; Places on RWN GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 & 5 FTA's Senior Notes" dated 10 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has received confirmation from the SPV management company (GestiCaixa Titulizacion SGFT) that the counterparty risk on Banco de Sabadell ('BBB+'/RWN/'F2') as swap provider has been fully mitigated as of 28 November 2011, as Banco de Sabadell, signed a Credit Support Annexe (CSA) according to which collateral is posted in an account held at Banco Santander ('A'/Negative/'F1'). Fitch assessed the updated swap documents and drew confidence from the fact that these are in line with Fitch's Counterparty Criteria. The affirmation of both transactions' senior notes rating reflects their overall performance since the last rating action. For GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 transaction, current defaults in the underlined portfolio represent 7.4% of outstanding balance. Loans that are 90+ day and 180+ in arrears have increased and account for 4.5% and 1.2% of outstanding balance, respectively. For GC FTPYME Sabadell 5 transaction, current defaults account for 7.2% of outstanding balance, whereas loans 90+ days in arrears and 180+ days stand for 1.2% and 0.6% of outstanding balance respectively. GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 and GC FTPYME Sabadell 5 are securitisations of loans originated by Banco de Sabadell and granted to Spanish SMEs and self employed individuals. Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Georgios Elekidis Analyst +44 20 3530 1559 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade, London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Juan David Garcia Senior Director +34 91 702 5774 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: transaction trustee reports Applicable criteria: 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 6 June 2011, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 14 March 2011 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 March 2011 are available from www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs) Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum (New York Ratings Team)