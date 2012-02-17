(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its
'BBB' issue-level rating to Teck Resources Ltd.'s US$1 billion senior
unsecured notes. We expect the notes will rank equally with all of Teck's
existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness.
We expect the proceeds from the notes will be used to redeem portions of
several existing tranches of higher yielding notes that were issued in May
2009, specifically the 9.75% senior notes due in May 2014 and the 10.75%
senior notes due in May 2019.
In our opinion, the refinancing should improve Teck's financial flexibility by
reducing near-term maturities thereby allowing the company to focus its
liquidity on discretionary spending including growth-oriented capital
expenditures and potential mergers and acquisitions activity. On a cash flow
protection basis, we estimate that interest coverage will improve modestly--by
at least 0.25x--assuming the full redemption of the 2014 notes, with further
improvement on the amount of 2019 notes redeemed.
"The 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Teck reflects what we view of
the company's satisfactory business profile for a diversified metals and
mining company, which is supported by low-cost, long-lived mines and a solid
reserve base that offers long-term growth potential at attractive production
costs," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Donald Marleau.
The stable outlook reflects what we view as the strength of Teck's
profitability and cash flow, which we believe ensures that the company would
maintain intermediate credit metrics, including adjusted debt to EBITDA of
about 2x and adjusted funds from operations to debt of more than 35%, even in
a stressed commodity price environment.
Teck is among the world's largest producers of seaborne hard-coking coal and
zinc as well as a significant copper producer.
RATINGS LIST
Teck Resources Ltd.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
US$1 billion senior unsecured notes BBB
