Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has placed the class A and the class B notes of KBC bank's Loan Invest N.V./S.A., Compartment Home Loan Invest 2007 (HLI 2007) transaction on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows: EUR3,200m class A notes, 'AAAsf', placed on RWN EUR300m class B notes, 'AAAsf', placed on RWN The rating actions on the notes follow the downgrade of KBC bank (KBC) on 31 January 2012, to 'A-'/Stable/'F1' from 'A'/RWN/'F1'. Following the downgrade of KBC, the bank has confirmed to Fitch that, in line with the transaction documentation (in which the account bank replacement trigger is set to a downgrade of the bank below 'F1'), it will be maintained in its role as transaction account bank for HLI 2007. Although the rating of the account bank - in accordance with Fitch's latest counterparty criteria - is no longer sufficient to support an 'AAAsf' ratings on the notes, the rating action reflects Fitch's proposed enhancements to its structured finance counterparty criteria, outlined in the commentary published on 14 February 2012 entitled "Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to SF Counterparty Criteria To Address Changing Landscape", whereby the agency has explained that "to avoid any potential rating volatility, from the date of this release, any SF rating that becomes subject to a rating review as a result of a counterparty not implementing remedial actions upon losing eligibility will be placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) rather than being immediately downgraded". Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Will Rossiter Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 47 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Surveillance Analyst Paul Peyre Director +33 1 44 29 91 70 Committee Chairperson Emmanuelle Ricordeau Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 48 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information : in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor and Servicer Reports. Applicable criteria, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 14 March 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)