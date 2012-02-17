(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded eight classes of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp., commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2007-CIBC20, due to an increase in expected losses on the specially serviced loans and further deterioration of collateral performance. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.

The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch modeled losses across the pool, which includes assumed losses on loans in special servicing and on performing loans with declines in performance indicative of a higher probability of default. Fitch modeled losses of 10.3% of the current pool balance based on expected losses on the specially serviced loans and loans that could not refinance at maturity; expected losses of the original pool are 11.6%.

As of the January 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has decreased 4.2% to $2.44 billion from $2.54 billion at issuance. As of January 2012, there are cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $5.5 million, affecting classes K through NR.

The largest contributor to expected loss of the loans in special servicing is the STF Portfolio (2% of the pool balance), which is the largest specially serviced asset in the pool. The portfolio consists of 1.2 million square feet (sf) over 19 properties, 15 of which are located in McAllen, TX; two in El Paso, TX; and two in Santa Theresa, NM. All of the properties in this portfolio are located within 10 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2010 for payment default.

The second largest contributor to expected losses from specially serviced assets is a real-estate owned (REO) retail property located in Bluffton, SC (0.9% of the pool). The asset transferred to special servicing in November 2008 for payment default. A receiver is in place and the property has been listed for sale.

The largest contributor to expected loss of the loans not in special servicing is North Hills Mall (5.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 585,798 sf retail property located in Raleigh, NC. Overall occupancy has remained high compared to issuance, though the servicer reported a year-end (YE) 2010 debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.07 times (x). Major tenants include: Target (not part of the collateral); JCPenney; Regal Cinemas; and REI.

In total, there are 14 loans (9.5%) in special servicing including two loans (1.4%) that are real estate owned (REO). At Fitch's last review there were 13 loans (8.5%) in special servicing.

Fitch has downgraded, revised Rating Outlooks and assigned Recovery Estimates (RE) to the following classes as indicated: --$152.6 million class A-J to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$31.8 million class B to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$25.4 million class C to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$26.6 million class D to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 40%; --$22.3 million class E to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$22.3 million class F to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$35.0 million class H to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$31.8 million class J to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%.

Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the following classes, maintained Rating Outlooks or assigned Recovery Estimates (RE) as indicated: --$83.8 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf' Outlook Stable; --$208.6 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$991.7 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$84.4 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$350.6 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$219.3 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$35 million class A-MFX at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$25.4 million class G at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$28.6 million class K at 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$31.8 million class L at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$9.5 million class M at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$6.4 million class N at 'Csf'; RE 0%.

Fitch does not rate class P. The non-rated classes Q, T and NR are fully depleted. Class A-1 is paid in full.

Fitch previously withdrew the ratings on the interest-only classes X-1 and X-2. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)