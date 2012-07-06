OVERVIEW

-- We revised our commercial mortgage special servicer outlook for GGR Servicing Asset Management LLC to developing from stable.

-- The outlook revision follows the recently announced acquisition of Presidium Asset Solutions by an affiliate of GGR.

-- The outlook revision reflects our assessment of the potential benefits of the merger as well as the challenges that may arise during the integration of the two companies' platforms.

July 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook on GGR Servicing Asset Management LLC as a commercial mortgage special servicer to developing from stable. Our ranking on GGR for commercial special servicing is AVERAGE. We revised our outlook for commercial special servicing following the announcement that an affiliate of GGR has acquired Presidium Asset Solutions (not ranked). The outlook reflects our assessment of the potential benefits associated with the announced acquisition as well as the challenges that may arise during the integration of the two servicing platforms. KEY RANKING FACTORS Strengths

-- Strong experience of key personnel.

-- A solid consolidation plan for migrating system records to Presidium from GGR. Weakness

-- GGR and Presidium have short track records and have only completed a small volume of one-off resolution assignments. GGR (f/k/a ZAIS Servicing Asset Management LLC {ZSam}) is a boutique commercial real estate loan special servicing platform located in Dallas, Texas. GGR was formed by ZAIS Group LLC (a Red Bank, N.J.-based fund manager) in May 2010 as ZSam and has been in operation since July 2010. The company changed its name to GGR Servicing Asset Management after GGR Acquisition Co. LLC took over ZSam's operation from ZAIS Group (as described below). GGR provides commercial real estate loan asset management and special servicing activities by industry veterans, who in our opinion have demonstrated sound judgment and expertise during their careers. On Nov. 15, 2011, GGR Acquisition acquired a substantial majority interest in GGR. GGR Acquisition is a private investment group including principals of Centaurus Investments LLC and The Barvin Group. As a result of this transaction, GGR Acquisition assumed sole management and control responsibility for GGR. An affiliate of GGR acquired the sole member owner of Presidium Asset Solutions on April 30, 2012. Presidium recently acquired the managing member interest in GGR from GGR Acquisition. Presidium is based in Minneapolis, Minn. We believe the combined company will continue to maintain a reliable and effective special servicing operation. We will, however, monitor the combined operations' ability to maintain operational and financial performance during the integration phase of the two servicing platforms. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Servicer Evaluation: ZAIS Servicing Asset Management LLC, published Jan. 18, 2011.

-- General Criteria: Use of CreditWatch And Outlooks, published Sept. 14, 2009.

-- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009.

-- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004.

-- Select Servicer List. (New York Ratings Team)