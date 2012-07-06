July 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to the following Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) state personal income tax (PIT) bonds: --$1.1 billion state PIT revenue bonds (general purpose), series 2012B (tax-exempt) and 2012C (federally taxable). The bonds are expected to sell via competitive bid the week of July 9, 2012. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA' rating on $23 billion in outstanding PIT bonds issued by various state agencies. The Rating Outlook is Positive. SECURITY The bonds are secured by financing agreement payments to be made by the State of New York, subject to legislative appropriation. Payments are derived from 25% of the state's PIT receipts. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG STRUCTURE ELIMINATES RISK OF NON-APPROPRIATION: Bond payments require annual state legislative appropriation; however, in the event of non-appropriation the state would be unable to receive PIT revenue deposited in the revenue bond tax fund, up to the greater of 25% of annual PIT receipts or $6 billion. Fitch believes that this structural feature effectively eliminates the risk of non-appropriation. PIT THE STATE'S MAJOR REVENUE SOURCE: The PIT makes up about 60% of state tax receipts, and the additional bonds test is adequate to offset volatility in the revenue stream. GENERAL CREDIT QUALITY OF NEW YORK STATE: Due to the strengths noted above, the rating on the PIT bonds is equal to that assigned to New York's GO debt. Fitch's 'AA' GO rating on New York is based on a wealthy economy linked to financial services, the state's moderate debt burden and well-funded pensions, and strong financial planning and reporting practices. The Positive Outlook reflects actions in recent budgets to identify sustainable solutions to budgetary challenges, a notable change from the historical tendency to rely on nonrecurring measures to address weakening in the state's volatile revenue system during downturns. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Changes in New York State's GO rating, to which this rating is linked. CREDIT PROFILE Underlying the 'AA' rating on the PIT bonds is the importance of the PIT to state finances (about 60% of tax receipts), the set-aside of PIT revenues for debt service, the trapping of funds if appropriation is not made, and the 2x additional bonds test (ABT). Due to these strengths, the rating on PIT bonds is equal to that assigned to New York's GO debt despite the appropriation requirement. The PIT revenue stream responds quickly to changing economic conditions. A temporary rate increase included in the state's fiscal 2010 enacted budget bolstered the PIT revenue stream; however, the fiscal 2010 revenue forecast was reduced repeatedly and PIT receipts for the year declined 5.7% from fiscal 2009 levels. Fiscal 2011 revenues, though below budget expectations, rose 4.2% over the prior year. Despite reductions in the revenue forecast in fiscal 2012, which ended on March 31, performance for the year was solid with PIT receipts up 7.1%, year over year, and 3.8% growth is expected for the current fiscal year. In a December 2011 special legislative session, the state extended through 2014 the bulk of the temporary income tax rate increases on the highest earners that were scheduled to expire after tax year 2011. This will bolster PIT revenues through fiscal 2015. Positively, debt service coverage remained strong throughout the downturn. Although payment of debt service on PIT bonds is subject to appropriation, each month an amount equal to 25% of estimated available PIT revenue (i.e. receipts after refunds) is deposited into the revenue bond tax fund from the withholding portion of the tax. After retention of 125% of financing agreement payments for PIT bonds due in the succeeding month, excess monies are transferred to the state's general fund. Should amounts in the revenue bond tax fund be insufficient, the state comptroller is required to transfer from the general fund without the need for further appropriation. If no appropriation is made, deposits to the revenue bond tax fund are trapped and cannot be used (except for GO debt, if necessary), depriving the state of the monies in excess of debt service. The state repeatedly lowered the forecast for PIT revenues over the course of fiscal 2009, and revenues came in at $36.8 billion, basically flat to fiscal 2008. Even with the temporary PIT rate increase, which established two new brackets and a top rate of 8.97% as compared to the prior 6.85%, fiscal 2010 revenues fell to $34.8 billion, a 5.7% decline from fiscal 2009, reflecting a large decline in state personal income. Although the state's revenue forecast was reduced over the course of the year, fiscal year 2011 revenues rose 4.2%, to $36.2 billion. The PIT revenue stream showed continued growth in fiscal 2012, up 7.1%, although the state's outlook weakened during the year. (The temporary tax rates in effect for tax years 2009 through 2011 had a significant positive effect on state revenues through fiscal 2012.) Fiscal 2013 revenues are projected to rise 3.8%, to $40.3 billion. Fitch believes that given the economic sensitivity of the state's revenues and the uncertainty in the economic environment downside risk to the forecast remains, although debt service coverage continued to be substantial even with deterioration in revenue performance in the recession and Fitch expects it to remain so. For additional parity bonds to be issued, historical revenue bond tax fund receipts must cover future maximum annual debt service (MADS) on all PIT bonds by at least 2x. MADS coverage under this test is about 4.2x after this bond sale. PIT bonds are the primary financing vehicle for the state and substantial additional issuance is expected in the coming years. The current state financial plan assumes that there will be $30 billion of PIT bonds outstanding by fiscal 2016, up from $23 billion now, with coverage of 3.7x. For more information on the state's general credit, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Affirms New York State GO Bonds at 'AA'; Outlook Positive' dated June 11, 2012, available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.