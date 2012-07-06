(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd's (Eskom) Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', its Long-term National rating at 'AAA(zaf)' and Short-term National rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlook on the local currency IDR is Negative, while the Outlook on the National Long-term Rating is Stable. The Negative Outlook on the IDR reflects Fitch's alignment of Eskom's ratings with those of its 100% shareholder, the Republic of South Africa (Long-term local currency IDR 'A' and Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB+, both with Negative Outlooks) in accordance with Fitch's 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' criteria. Fitch considers the continued levels of explicit and implicit government support received over FY09 to FY12, in line with the agency's expectations, and notes that further support is expected, should the need arise in future. South Africa's electricity tariffs are expected to continue tracking towards cost reflectivity over the next five years, despite the last year of the second multi-year price determination (MYPD2) increase having been reduced to 16% from 25% in 2012. Eskom's ratings are strongly supported by both tangible and intangible government support, which reflects Eskom's strategic importance to both the country's energy needs and the broader South African economy. Eskom's financial profile is expected to continue to gradually improve over the medium to long-term, and revenue and cash generation is expected to be boosted by higher tariffs and ongoing operational cost reductions. In addition, greater transparency from regulators and the government should support the normalisation of the stand-alone profile at levels commensurate with an international investment-grade rating over the medium term. At end-March 2012 (FYE12), Eskom's revenues increased 25.5% to ZAR114,760m, from ZAR91.4bn in FY11. The increase was driven primarily by higher electricity tariffs, while the EBITDA margin remained reasonably stable at around 30%, reflecting a sharp rise in primary fuel costs (notably related to coal). Eskom is also in the process of rolling out its vast debt-funded capital expenditure programme and has secured the funding of over 77% of the required debt to meet its committed investment obligations to 2017. Any sovereign rating action would result in the same rating action on Eskom, provided that all support-driven factors remain unchanged. Eskom is the monopoly electricity generation and transmission company in South Africa, responsible for providing over 95% of South Africa's electricity needs, and generates over 80% of the South African Power Pool's (SAPP) total electricity generation supply. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)