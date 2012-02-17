(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 17 On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its
'BB-' rating on Chemtura Corp.'s $455 million senior unsecured notes
and revised its recovery rating on the notes to '3' from '4'. The '3' recovery
rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the
event of payment default.
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and our issue level rating on the
company's
existing $295 million term loan remain unchanged. (For the complete recovery
analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Chemtura to be published on
RatingsDirect following this release.)
"The revision of the recovery rating is primarily driven by the lower level
of secured debt in the capital structure, as the company did not complete the
incremental $100 million term loan as planned in 2011," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Liley Mehta. "This resulted in a lower outstanding term loan of
$295 million versus $395 million used in the prior recovery analysis."
The corporate credit rating reflects our view of Middlebury, Conn.-based
Chemtura Corp.'s position as a leading global producer of industrial and
specialty chemicals serving various end markets, its aggressive financial risk
profile, and adequate liquidity position. We characterize the business risk
profile as fair.
For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard &
Poor's research report published on Sept. 30, 2011.
RATINGS LIST
Chemtura Corp.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/--
Recovery Rating Revised; Rating Affirmed
To From
$455 mil sr unsecd notes BB- BB-
Recovery Rating 3 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)