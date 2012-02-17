(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 17 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Alcoa
Inc. (NYSE:AA) A full list of rating actions appears at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect Fitch's view that earnings and cash flow generation
should continue to improve with economic recovery longer term but could decline
slightly in 2012 on lower metals prices and softness in Europe. Fitch expects
2012 EBITDA of at least $3 billion which, together with continued capital
discipline, cost control and focus on liquidity, should result in financial
leverage remaining below 3 times (x) over the next 12 months.
Fitch expects continued weakness in the construction markets to constrain
the economic rebound over the next 12 - 18 months. Alcoa's guidance is that it
will be free cash flow positive in 2012 after capital expenditures of $1.35
billion, $650 million cash contribution to pension funds, and $350 million
investment in the Ma'aden joint venture.
Alcoa generated operating EBITDA of $3.3 billion in 2011 and free cash flow
of $781 million after capital expenditures of $1.3 billion, $336 million of cash
contributions to pension funds and shareholder dividends of $131 million but
before Ma'aden investments of $249 million. Net new borrowing was $206 million
and cash on the balance sheet at Dec. 31, 2011 was $1.9 billion. Fitch notes
that the $322 million 6% notes were due Jan. 15, 2012. Pro forma for the debt
repayment, cash on hand was $1.6 billion, total debt was $9.0 billion, and the
$3.75 billion revolver maturing July 25, 2016 was fully available (commercial
paper outstanding was $224 million as of December 31, 2011). The revolver has a
covenant that limits Consolidated Indebtedness to 150% of Consolidated Net
Worth.
Near-term scheduled debt maturities are: $445 million in 2012, and $549
million in 2013; $743 million in 2014; $45 million in 2015, and $26 million in
2016. Of the aggregate maturity in 2014, $575 million represents the convertible
notes due March 15, 2014; the initial conversion rate was equivalent to a
conversion price of approximately $6.43/share.
At Dec. 31, 2011, pension plans were under funded by $3.2 billion and the
U.S. pension plans were under funded by $2.7 billion.
The Stable Ratings Outlook reflects Fitch's view that operating EBITDA will
be greater than $3.0 billion in 2012; free cash flow will be positive, and cash
on hand and free cash flow will be sufficient to repay current debt maturities
over the next 24 months. The ratings would be on review with negative
implications should liquidity deteriorate, earnings be worse than expected or
total debt fail to decline. Better than anticipated earnings and debt repayment
could result in a review of the Outlook with positive implications.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--$3.25 billion revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
