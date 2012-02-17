(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Humana Inc.'s (HUM) 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 'BBB-' ratings on HUM's senior unsecured notes. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of HUM's insurance company subsidiaries at 'A-'.

The Rating Outlooks remain Positive.

The affirmation reflects benefits from HUM's strong competitive position in the Medicare Advantage market, solid-risk-based capital (RBC) ratios and reasonable financial leverage targets. The Positive Outlooks primarily reflect Humana's favorable earnings and interest coverage trends. These favorable characteristics are partially offset by concerns about reimbursement rates in the Medicare Advantage market and HUM's concentrated focus in that market.

Key rating drivers that Fitch will evaluate in assessing Humana's ratings for upgrades include the company's ability to maintain its prospective profitability and interest coverage metrics near current levels in light of on-going uncertainty surrounding the health of the Medicare market. Additional considerations center on HUM's ability to continue to fund potential strategic acquisitions without adding unexpected leverage or adversely impacting interest coverage expectations.

HUM's public earnings guidance calls for roughly $1.3 billion in 2012, which Fitch views as a reasonable expectation given the company's recent trends and current market conditions. In 2011, HUM reported $1.4 billion of net income and $2.6 billion of EBITDA. These strong earnings along with the company's current moderate financial leverage generated an annualized EBITDA-based interest coverage ratio of 24 times (x). Longer-term trends have also been favorable; from 2008 through 2011 HUM's interest coverage ratio averaged 19.7x, and the company's EBITDA averaged $2 billion.

HUM's insurance company subsidiaries' NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratios have increased steadily in recent years as surplus growth outpaced premium growth. Fitch calculated HUM's year-end 2010 organization-wide NAIC RBC (on a company action level basis) ratio at 264% compared to 197% at year-end 2008. Fitch anticipates that HUM's year-end 2011 organization-wide NAIC RBC will approximate the organization's 2011 level given insurance company subsidiaries' earnings and shareholder dividends paid during 2011.

HUM's targeted debt-to-capital ratio is 25-30% which Fitch views as supportive of the company's current ratings and outlook. The company's financial leverage metrics improved between year-end 2008 and year-end 2011 as its debt-to-annualized EBITDA and debt-to-capital ratios declined to 0.6x and 17% from 1.5x and 30% respectively. Fitch's current ratings and Outlook for HUM incorporate the company's potential to manage toward its targeted financial leverage ratio going forward.

HUM has been an active acquirer of companies designed to add to the organization's ability to deliver health care services, improve technological capabilities, or add membership in specific markets. In recent years, Fitch has viewed these acquisitions as ratings neutrals given that HUM has funded them with internal cash and their impact on earnings has been minimal. Over the longer term, Fitch's expectation is that these acquisitions will have a favorable impact on HUM's operating and financial profile. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:

--Continued favorable earnings trends with run-rate EBITDA margins of 6.0-6.5% and net returns on average capital of 10-12%;

--Run-rate EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios approximating or exceeding 12x;

--Run-rate debt-to-capital and debt-to-EBITDA ratios less than 25% and 1.5x respectively;

--Expectations of run-rate organization-wide NAIC RBC ratio approximating 225% (company action level basis);

--Profitable growth of the company's occupational medicine and physical therapy services business. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Humana, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive; --$500 million of 6.45% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2016 at 'BBB-'; --$500 million of 7.2% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2018 at 'BBB-'; --$300 million of 6.3% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 1, 2018 at 'BBB-'; --$250 million of 8.15% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2038 at 'BBB-'; Humana Insurance Company Humana Medical Plan, Inc. Humana Health Plan, Inc. Humana Benefit Plan of Louisiana, Inc. Careplus Health Plans, Inc. --IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Positive. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)