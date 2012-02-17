(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- The issuer did not pay the principal due on the notes on the Feb. 15,
2012 note maturity date.
-- We have thus lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the class A, B, C, and
D notes.
Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' its
credit ratings on Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) B.V.'s class A, B, C, and D notes
(see list below).
Today's rating actions follow the issuer's announcement that it has not
received the principal payment due on the senior loan and accordingly did not
have sufficient funds to repay the principal balance on the Feb. 15, 2012 note
maturity date.
In September 2011, we lowered our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes to
'CCC- (sf)' and affirmed the 'CCC- (sf)' rating on the class D notes to
reflect our expectation that the issuer would not meet its obligations under
the notes at note maturity. As the issuer did not make payment on the notes on
the due date, we have today lowered our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D
notes to 'D (sf)'.
Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) is a single-loan transaction secured on 201 assets,
which are office, retail, industrial, and residential properties throughout
the Netherlands.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) B.V.
EUR1,008.9 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Lowered
A D (sf) CCC- (sf)
B D (sf) CCC- (sf)
C D (sf) CCC- (sf)
D D (sf) CCC- (sf)
