Feb 17 - Overview
-- Ares Management LLC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has
acquired Commerce, Calif.-based discount retailer 99 Cents Only Stores for
about $1.6 billion.
-- After receiving final documents and reviewing the terms, we are
assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to the company.
-- We are assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating with a '2' recovery rating
to the company's proposed $525 million term loan. We are also assigning a
'CCC+' issue-level rating with a '6' recovery rating to the proposed $250
million senior unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that credit metrics will not
vary significantly from pro forma levels, though we do anticipate some
improvement based on EBITDA gains and some debt pay down.
Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' corporate
credit rating to 99 Cents Only Stores. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating with a '2' recovery
rating to the company's $525 million term loan. The '2' recovery rating
indicates our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal
in the event of a payment default.
We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a '6' recovery rating to the
company's $250 million senior notes. The '6' recovery rating indicates our
expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery of principal in the event of a
payment default.
Rationale
Ares and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) used the company's
unrated asset-based lending facilities, together with $224 million in cash and
equivalents and $636 million in equity, to buy 99 Cents for about $1.6
billion, excluding fees and expenses. Our ratings on 99 Cents reflect our
expectation that the company's pro forma metrics will remain indicative of a
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our criteria).
99 Cents is taking on a relatively large debt load and reduced cash position
following the deal, with pro forma leverage of 5.7x on Nov. 30, 2011 and about
$12 million in cash, reflecting a very aggressive financial policy. This is a
significant change after a long history of a conservative financial policy
that involved minimal debt and large cash holdings--of about $200 million in
recent years. The debt-financed deal also results in significantly weaker free
operating cash flow (FOCF) generation for the company. Pro forma EBITDA
coverage of interest is likely to be only 2.4x for fiscal 2012, compared with
12.9x in the past quarter.
We expect operational improvement, coupled with modest debt reduction as
mandated by the 50% cash flow sweep, to result in moderate improvement of
these metrics over the intermediate term. Although the proposed credit
facilities will limit dividends, we believe that dividend payments are likely
in the future, given the private ownership of the company by Ares and CPPIB.
We view 99 Cents' business profile as "vulnerable," reflecting its West Coast
focus and position as a smaller player in the highly competitive dollar store
sector, compared with major competitors that include Dollar General Corp. and
Family Dollar Stores Inc.
The company has demonstrated strong sales growth during the past several years
and we expect that its strategy of focusing on more closeout merchandise at
lower prices will continue to propel profitability over the near term. We
expect the EBITDA margin will continue to increase from its current 11.2%
level, as the company continues to benefit from operational efficiencies and
store growth, which will help offset inflationary pressures.
In our view, the company's profitability depends on its ability to expand
within its Texas, Arizona, California, and Nevada markets in the near term,
while maintaining mid-single-digit comparable-store sales in its existing
stores. Historically, the company has expanded at between 10 to 20 stores
annually and we expect this trend to continue in the intermediate term. We
believe the company's unique fresh grocery offerings, large stores, and
effective cost-cutting initiatives will continue to bolster sales and
profitability improvement over the near term.
Liquidity
We view 99 Cents' liquidity as "adequate," as we expect its sources of
liquidity to be greater than its uses over the next 12 to 18 months. Our
assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following factors
and assumptions:
-- We expect coverage of uses by sources in excess of 1.2x or more for
the next 12 to 18 months.
-- We expect the net sources to be positive, even with a 15% to 30%
EBITDA decline.
-- The company will have to comply with its fixed-charge coverage ratio
if excess availability under its ABL revolving facility is less than $10
million or 12.5% of the lesser of the ABL facility amount or the borrowing
base.
-- No near-term debt maturities.
We do not rate the company's $175 million asset-based loan (ABL) revolving
credit facility, which recently had about $10 million drawn.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on 99 Cents, to be
published as soon as possible following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Pro forma credit metrics are in line with the rating
category, and we expect that operational improvement, coupled with modest debt
reduction, will result in improved credit measures over the intermediate term.
We expect revenue growth in the mid-single digits due to positive same-store
sales growth and the opening of new stores. We expect improving EBITDA margins
as benefits from inventory management, labor reduction, and improved
distribution helps offset inflationary pressures.
We could raise the rating if successful store expansion and pricing strategies
generate double-digit same-store sales and gross margins improve 60 basis
points. This would result in leverage below 5.0x. We could lower the rating if
competitive pressures, coupled with operational inefficiencies, result in
meaningful loss of market share, leading to weaker profitability and leverage
above 6.0x. This could occur, for example, if sales remain flat and gross
margin narrows about 60 basis points.
Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action
99 Cents Only Stores
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured
US$525 mil term loan bank ln due 2018 B+
Recovery Rating 2
US$250 mil sr nts due 2020 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
