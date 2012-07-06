July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abbey National Treasury Services plc
(ANTS, 'A'/Stable/'F1') mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' following a
review of the programme. The outstanding covered bonds total GBP28.95bn and
constitute direct obligations of ANTS and are guaranteed by Abbey Covered Bonds
LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales.
The rating of the covered bonds is based on ANTS's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A', a D-Factor of 17.9%, and the highest observed nominal AP
(70.0%) over the past 12 months, a combination of which enables the mortgage
covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA' on a probability of default (PD)
basis. The rating also reflects the quality of the collateral and the
overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds, which
is sufficient to pass 'AA' stress scenarios, and provides for high recoveries
given default of the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario.
The D-Factor is mainly driven by the strong asset segregation of the cover pool,
the 12-month pre-maturity test triggered at the loss of 'F1+' for hard bullet
issuances and a 12-month maturity extension for soft bullet issuances and a
three-month interest reserve that protects against liquidity gaps following an
issuer insolvency. It also reflects the contractual provisions for the guarantor
to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of ANTS's
IT systems, the UK regulated covered bond framework and swap counterparty
arrangements.
The AP supporting the 'AAA' rating has been revised down to 76.0% (supporting
'AA' PD stresses and high recoveries in a 'AAA' scenario) from 79.1% previously
(corresponding to 'AAA' PD stresses). This compares to the highest ratio of
covered bonds over cover assets observed over the past 12 months of 70.0%. The
change in supporting AP is primarily driven by the increased refinancing cost
assumptions, the higher margins on the bonds outstanding and the slightly worse
asset loss level assumptions. The level of AP supporting the rating is affected
by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the supporting AP will remain stable over
time.
As of 30 April 2012, the cover pool consisted of 368,373 loans secured on
residential properties in the UK, with a total outstanding balance of
GBP41.4bn.The mortgage portfolio had a weighted average (WA) original
loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 70.4% (calculated by Fitch) and a WA current
indexed LTV of 68.2%. The WA seasoning of the loans was 47 months. In a 'AA'
scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure
at 18.9% and a WA recovery rate of 63.6%.
Fitch has modelled the cover pool and covered bonds based on a wind-down
situation. Due to the shorter WA residual maturity of the covered bonds versus
that of the cover pool (6 years versus 13 years), liquidity has to be raised
from the pool in order to pay the covered bonds on a timely basis. All assets in
the cover pool are sterling-denominated while the covered bonds are a
combination of GBP, EUR and NOK denominated bonds. The bonds yield fixed and
floating rates and hedging agreements are in place with ANTS to mitigate the
interest and currency risks. The cover assets yield both floating and fixed
rates and an interest rate swap is in place with ANTS to transform the interest
collections from the cover assets into three-month GBP LIBOR plus a spread.
All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AAA' as long as ANTS's
LT IDR is at least 'BBB+'. However, on 30 May 2012 Fitch published a report
entitled "Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria". The report
proposes enhancements to the covered bonds rating criteria in order to increase
transparency and reflect Fitch's updated views of systemic risk and cover pool
liquidity. Although Fitch anticipates there will be no impact on ANTS's covered
bond ratings if the exposure draft proposals were implemented as proposed, it
would impact the minimum IDR at which the ratings could be maintained at 'AAA'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - UK' dated 12 August 2011, and 'Covered Bonds
Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
