(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 6 - The credit profiles of rated companies in the S&P 500 Index
improved in second-quarter 2012, with upgrades outnumbering downgrades, said an
article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research,
titled "S&P 500 Credit Profile: Upgrades Outnumber Downgrades In Second-Quarter
2012."
During this time, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgraded 13 companies and
downgraded five. "However, we expect that downgrades may outnumber upgrades in
the near to intermediate term (the next three months to two years), since
rating outlooks and CreditWatch statuses for the rated companies in the index
show a slightly negative bias," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's
Global Fixed Income Research.
Debt is an important source of funding for many of the companies in the S&P
500 Index, which had $4.4 trillion in long-term debt as of June 29, 2012,
compared with $12.7 trillion in market capitalization. "As we had noted in our
previous report, the companies in the S&P 500 Index are predominantly
investment grade and show stronger credit measures than the average rated U.S.
company," said Ms. Vazza. (See "S&P 500 Credit Profile: Companies Show
Above-Average Ratings Strength," published Feb. 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal.) Standard & Poor's rates 87% of the companies in the
S&P 500 Index. Of these rated companies, 87% are considered investment grade
(rated 'BBB-' and higher), which is a much higher portion than rated U.S.
companies as a whole, of which only 49% are investment grade.
There is a greater likelihood that bond downgrades will outpace bond upgrades
in the near to intermediate term. We consider 52 companies to have the
greatest risk of downgrade and 39 to have the greatest potential for upgrades.
Among investment-grade companies, there are 41 potential downgrades and 29
potential upgrades. Among speculative-grade companies, there are 11 potential
downgrades and 10 potential upgrades.
The telecommunications services and financials sectors have the highest
downgrade potential. Of the rated telecommunications companies, 25% (two of
eight companies) are at risk of downgrade, and 20% of the rated financials
companies (15 of 76) are at risk of downgrade. The healthcare, information
technology, and utilities sectors have the highest potential for upgrades. Of
the healthcare companies, 14% (six of 43) have the greatest upgrade potential,
and 13% of the information technology companies (six of 47) and 13% of the
utilities (four of 32) have the greatest upgrade potential.
Standard & Poor's upgraded six companies from the information technology
sector during the quarter: Oracle Corp., Lam Research Corp., Advanced Micro
Devices Inc. (AMD), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Total System
Services Inc. (TSYS), and EMC Corp. Outside the information technology sector,
Standard & Poor's upgraded seven companies: Northeast Utilities, Macy's Inc.,
BorgWarner Inc., Union Pacific Corp., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Starwood
Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc., and Principal Financial Group Inc.
Standard & Poor's downgraded five companies during the quarter: Computer
Sciences Corp., Avon Products Inc., Alpha Natural Resources Inc., J.C. Penney
Co. Inc., and Chesapeake Energy Corp. (which was downgraded twice within the
quarter).
After those rating actions, stock prices of four of the five downgraded
companies underperformed the index, and five of the 13 upgraded companies
outperformed the index.
(New York Ratings Team)