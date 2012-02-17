(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the super senior classes of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp., series 2006-CIBC17, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates and downgraded eight classes. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect an increase in the Fitch expected losses most of which is attributed to increase losses on specially serviced loans based on updated valuations. Fitch modeled losses of 14.8% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool are 14.4%, including losses incurred to date. Fitch has designated 46 loans (33.3%) as Fitch Loans of Concern which includes 21 specially serviced loans (22.7%). Fitch expects classes C thru NR may be fully depleted from losses associated with the specially serviced assets and class B to be impacted as well. The largest contributor's to loss are three of the top 15 loans (15%) which are all currently specially serviced. The largest contributor to Fitch expected loss is a loan (10.8%) is secured by a 1.25 million square foot (sf), class A office property located in downtown Atlanta, GA. The loan was transferred to special servicing in February 2011 due to imminent default based on expected revenue decline as a result of the largest tenant, Bank of America restructuring its lease. The Bank of America space was downsized to approximately 14% from 30% effective October 2011 and their lease rate was reduced by approximately half. As of December 2011, the property was 62.6% occupied down from approximately 100% at issuance. The second largest contributor to loss is a portfolio (2.3%) secured by seven multifamily properties consisting of 2,226 units located in the Greenspoint section of Houston, TX. The loan was transferred to special servicing in February 2010 due to imminent default. The property was foreclosed upon in July 2010 and management is currently addressing life safety issues at the property. Additionally, there has been a significant fire at the property which has resulted in 50 units being taken off line. The most recent servicer reported occupancy for the portfolio as of January 2012 is 89.7%. The third largest contributor to loss is a loan (1.9%) secured by a 163,512 sf office tower located in Great Neck, NY. Major tenants include Garfunkel Wild & Travis (10.6%) NRA), SERVISAIR,LLC 1 (7.8% NRA) and JIMLAR Corporation (7.3% NRA). The loan was transferred to special servicing in November 2009 due to monetary default. Per the special servicer, the borrower has been uncooperative in establishing a lockbox and paying operating expenses. A receiver was appointed in February 2010 and a new property management firm was hired. The most recent servicer reported occupancy is 80% and leases representing 24% of the NRA expire in 2012. Fitch has downgraded, removed from Rating Watch Negative, revised and assigned Recovery Estimates (RE), to the following classes as indicated: --$253.7 million class A-M to 'Asf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --$202.9 million class A-J to 'CCCsf'/RE 75% from 'BB'; --$44.4 million class B to 'CCsf'/RE 0% from'B'; --$19 million class C to 'Csf'/RE 0% from 'B-'; --$34.9 million class D to 'Csf'/RE 0% from 'B-'; --$31.7 million class E to 'Csf'/RE 0% from 'CCC'; --$34.9 million class F to 'Csf'/RE 0% from 'CCC'; --$31.7 million class G to 'Csf'/RE 0% from 'CC'. Classes A-M, A-J, B, C, & D, were removed from Rating Watch Negative. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated: --$97.4 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.2 billion class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$83.6 million class A-SB 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$281.3 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$31.7 million class H at 'Csf'; --$9.5 million class J at 'Csf'; --$9.5 million class K at 'Csf'; --$9.5 million class L at 'Csf'; --$3.2 million class M at 'Csf'; --$6.3 million class N at 'Csf'; --$6.3 million class P at 'Csf'. Fitch does not rate the $29.5 million class NR. Class A-1 has paid in full. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the rating on class X, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010). Additional information on Fitch's amended criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate CMBS is available in the Nov. 16, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports 