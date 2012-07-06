(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 6 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the following
JEA, Florida revenue bonds:
--$123 million St. Johns River Power Park System (SJRPP) Revenue Refunding
Bonds, Issue Three, Series Six.
Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund JEA's outstanding SJRPP issue
three, series one, revenue bonds for approximately 11%, or $15 million, savings
of the refunded par amount. The bonds are scheduled to price via negotiation on
July 9.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA-' rating on JEA's nearly $1 billion of issues
two and three SJRPP revenue bonds, outstanding as of July 2012.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
SECURITY
The bonds are contract debts of JEA, payable as operations and maintenance
expenses of the electric system on a take-or-pay basis.
The repayment of issue three bonds, under the second bond resolution, is solely
the obligation of JEA.
Issue two bonds, under the first bond resolution, include payments made pursuant
to a joint ownership agreement with Florida Power & Light (FP&L: Long-term
Issuer Default Rating 'A' and senior unsecured 'A+' with a Stable Outlook by
Fitch).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPROVED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Steady improvements in JEA's financial
flexibility over several years, including a threefold increase in cash on hand
to 107 days and some gains in equity levels to 16.2%, have caused the Positive
Rating Outlook.
HEALTHY DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Debt service coverage remained strong at 2.7
times (x) in fiscal 2011 versus Fitch's rating category median of 2.5x. The last
of a four-year rate increase offset a 4.4% decline in megawatt hour sales
stemming from soft economic conditions.
COMPETITIVE RATES: JEA's electric rates are in line with the median for Florida
municipalities, despite recent increases to bolster the system's financial
metrics and manage higher costs.
ANTICIPATED DEBT REDUCTIONS: No planned offerings through fiscal 2016 will
result in an approximately $800 million reduction in outstanding debt, thereby
improving JEA's still below-average equity-to-capitalization ratio (16.2%). The
rating category median, including less capital intensive retail distribution
systems, is 54.9%.
DIVERSIFYING FUEL SUPPLY: The electric system's diverse resource mix includes
approximately two-thirds natural gas-fired capacity, but coal and other solid
fuels constitute over half of generation. Management continues to lessen the
system's reliance on coal with new combustion turbines and the addition of
various renewable resources, as well as with planned nuclear capacity from MEAG
Power's Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4.
GOOD SERVICE AREA: The service territory is economically diverse, there is no
concentration among the largest customers, and residential customers compose a
healthy 42% of system revenues.
STRONG MANAGEMENT: A proactive management team has an extensive program to
identify and mitigate system risks.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
FINANCIAL STRENGTHENING: Continued improvement in JEA's financial flexibility
and equity ratios, coupled with the overall affordability of its rates, could
lead to a rating upgrade. Projections of approximately 2.5x debt service
coverage through fiscal 2016 and the repayment of a considerable amount of debt
during the same period should aid this effort.
CREDIT PROFILE
JOINT OWNERSHIP AGREEMENT
JEA and FP&L own 80% and 20% of SJRPP, respectively. However, FP&L purchases
37.5% of JEA's share pursuant to a joint ownership agreement that expires in
2022. This effectively creates equal 50% shares in the power park.
JEA makes payments to the power park as an operating expense of its electric
system. Its obligation, as with FP&L's under the joint ownership agreement, is
take-or-pay, i.e. regardless of actual power park operations.
JEA is wholly responsible for debt issued under the second resolution - the
current offering - as a contract obligation of its electric system. JEA's and
FP&L's financial obligations under the first bond resolution are several, not
joint. In addition, there is no formal step-up provision between the parties. As
such, the repayment of outstanding power park bonds under the first bond
resolution is dependent on FP&L's ability to make payments to JEA.
Fitch believes JEA's high proportion of ownership in the large facility and its
remedies under a possible default by FP&L, together with FP&L's take-or-pay
obligation for a share of JEA's capacity and the economic value to JEA of a
low-cost facility, provide adequate bondholder protection at the rating level.
The first bond resolution allows JEA to take FP&L's allotted capacity for its
own use or resale if FP&L were to default on its financial obligations to the
power park.
IMPROVED FINANCIAL POSITION
JEA's financial performance has steadily improved over the past few years from
what was already a generally sound position. Rating pressures in the mid-2000s
were related to the system's limited financial flexibility at the time. JEA's
rates were among the lowest in the state, and compression in its operating
position ultimately ensued. However, management embarked on a plan four years
ago to systematically raise rates, and the associated improvements in the
utility's financial metrics are becoming clearer.
Fiscal 2011 cash on hand improved to 107 days from 36 days in fiscal 2007, which
was near the rating category median of 128 days. JEA's equity-to-capitalization
ratio likewise improved during the same period to 16.2% from 13.5%, but remains
below average. Debt service coverage has remained strong at an average of 2.8x
annually over the past five years.
The utility has no plans for major debt-financed investments in new generation
through 2020, which should benefit its weaker balance sheet ratios over time. In
addition, SJRPP does not require any environmental retrofits to meet current and
proposed environmental regulations. Combined SJRPP debt service costs decrease
by more than half in fiscal 2015 from about $170 million currently.
RATES REMAIN COMPETITIVE
JEA's residential electric rates are not subject to regulation and remain
competitive with the Florida municipal average. However, they have grown over
the past five years with higher fuel and environmental costs, as well as
management's concerted efforts to bolster the system's financial metrics. An
important credit consideration over the next few years will be JEA's relative
rate competitiveness and flexibility, which are important tools for raising
additional revenues.
BROAD SERVICE TERRITORY
JEA is one of the largest municipally-owned electric utilities in the United
States. The system serves approximately 420,000 customers located throughout a
900-square mile service area that covers all of the city of Jacksonville and
portions of neighboring counties.
The area economy is diverse, and there is no concentration among the system's
largest customers, which compose just 13.6% of electric revenues. Moreover,
relatively stable residential customers make up a healthy 42% of system
revenues. Jacksonville's unemployment rate has moderated to 8.3% (May 2012)
versus 10.1% the prior year.
