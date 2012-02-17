(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Teck Resources Limited's (Teck; NYSE: TCK; TSE: TCKb) $500 million 3% senior unsecured notes due March 1, 2019, and $500 million 5.2% senior unsecured notes due March 1, 2042. Proceeds of the notes are expected to be used, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of the outstanding 9.75% notes due 2014 (about $530 million) and $521 million of the 10.75% notes due 2019. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings reflect Teck's modest financial leverage, leading low cost position in zinc, its leading position in the seaborne hard metallurgical coal market, and solid core position in copper. At Dec. 31, 2011, liquidity remained strong with C$1.1 billion available under credit facilities and C$4.4 billion in cash on hand. Teck's $1 billion facility matures July 2015. The credit facilities require Teck to maintain a debt to total capitalization ratio of not more than 0.5:1.0. Pro forma scheduled debt maturities over the next five years are estimated to be C$329 million in 2012, C$10 million in 2013, C$54 million in 2014, and $659 million in 2016. Fitch expects the company to be free cash flow positive in 2011 after C$2.3 billion in capital expenditure. Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage to be less than 2.0 times (x) on average over the next 12 months. For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Dec. 31, 2011, FFO adjusted leverage based on preliminary figures was 1.6x and total debt to operating EBITDA was 1.3x. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Teck will maintain its current financial profile and opportunistically repay high coupon debt. A negative rating action could follow from a leveraged acquisition or substantial share repurchases resulting in a more levered capital structure or an extended period of lower prices for copper, metallurgical coal, or zinc. A positive rating action could follow further sustainable reduction in financial leverage. Fitch currently rates Teck as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --$1 billion bank credit facility at 'BBB'; and --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)