Dec 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s (CEC) proposed $300 million first-lien senior secured notes due 2020, to be issued jointly by Caesars Operating Escrow LLC and Caesars Escrow Corp. (the escrow issuers). We assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (one notch higher than our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Our analysis assumes the company reduces first-lien debt by roughly $150 million following this transaction through the repayment of outstanding term loans. While our first-lien issue-level rating remains one notch higher than our corporate credit rating, the issuance of incremental first-lien notes continues to pressure the recovery prospects for first-lien creditors and we believe recovery prospects are currently at the very low end of the 70% to 90% range for a '2' recovery rating. Although there remains some room for additional first-lien debt within the current recovery rating, any subsequent meaningful first-lien debt issuance beyond these notes not fully used to repay existing first-lien debt likely would result in a revision of our first-lien senior secured debt recovery rating to '3' from '2', and lowering our issue-level rating to 'B-' from 'B' (the same as our corporate credit rating) in accordance with our notching criteria.. Both of the escrow issuers (special purpose entities that will issue the secured notes) are wholly owned, unrestricted subsidiaries of Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc. a wholly owned, direct subsidiary of CEC (After the offering (and if escrow conditions are not met prior to the consummation of the offering), the escrow issuers will deposit the gross proceeds into a segregated escrow account until the date that certain conditions are satisfied. The conditions essentially relate to regulatory approval, the execution of documents granting security for the proposed notes, and the assumption by CEOC of all obligations of the escrow issuers under the proposed notes. The notes will have the benefit of a pari passu security interest in the same collateral that secures the senior secured credit facilities (subject to permitted liens and exceptions). CEOC intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering to repay a portion of its term loans and for general corporate purposes. Our corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Caesars' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Caesars' financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects its very weak credit measures and our belief that prospects for meaningful growth in net revenue and EBITDA in 2013 do not seem promising, given the current economic outlook and competitive dynamics in the company's key markets. While several actions taken by management in recent years, including the currently planned capital raise, have positioned the company with a modest covenant cushion and very limited debt maturities over the next few years, Caesars' capacity to continue funding operational and capital spending needs and meet debt service obligations over the longer term relies on more substantial growth in cash flow generation. Credit measures remain weak. As of Sept. 30, 2012, leverage was over 12x, while interest coverage was 0.8x. Our assessment of Caesars' business risk profile as satisfactory reflects its well-diversified portfolio of assets across most major U.S. gaming markets and an industry-leading customer loyalty program. Despite these strengths, we believe Caesars' business risk profile could weaken over time because of its limited ability to generate excess cash flow to fund the level of investment in its assets we believe necessary to preserve its competitive position. Our rating incorporates relatively flat EBITDA in 2012, and modest growth in 2013. Our 2012 performance assumptions incorporate flat to modestly down property EBITDA for Caesars' Las Vegas region and a 10% to 15% decline at its Atlantic City properties. Caesars was outperforming our Atlantic City expectations through the September quarter, which should allow the company to absorb the negative impact that Hurricane Sandy will have on fourth quarter performance. In 2013, we expect a return to at least modest growth in Las Vegas and lingering weakness in the Atlantic City region. Without at least modest growth in 2013 EBITDA and an expectation for positive operating momentum to build into 2014, we believe Caesars could be challenged to meet fixed charges while servicing its current capital structure and might again seek to restructure its debt obligations. While refinancing transactions completed this year improved Caesars' maturity profile and strengthened its near-term liquidity profile by providing additional cash to fund capital spending or other development needs, the increased interest expense associated with these financing transactions will pressure already weak EBITDA coverage of interest, and the incremental debt will strain the cushion under its senior secured net leverage covenant. Furthermore, Caesars faces the maturity of nearly $5 billion in CMBS debt in 2015, and will likely face substantially higher interest costs upon refinancing that debt. RELATED CRTIERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST Caesars Entertainment Corp. Corporate credit rating B-/Negative/-- Rating assigned Caesars Operating Escrow LLC; Caesars Escrow Corp. $300 mil. first-lien sr sec notes B Recovery rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.