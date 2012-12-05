Dec 5 - One of the major challenges facing Colombian banks is their capitalization levels, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services article titled "Colombian Banks' Quest For Growth Will Require Capital". We consider the Colombian banking system's capitalization levels moderate under our risk adjusted capitalization framework (RACF), though they're weaker than regional peers'. Our capitalization framework diverges from local regulatory indicators, as a result of different risk weights and adjustments to basic capital. In addition, local regulators didn't implement BASEL II capitalization rules, which creates a significant mismatch between regulatory indicators and our own measurements. "However, local authorities are taking steps to strengthen capitalization rules," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jose Perez-Gorozpe. "We believe this is essential, given recent credit growth in Colombia and the expansion of local banks into other countries." Any effort to bring more capital into the banks is positive, in our view, considering that we are expecting credit growth to remain around 16% (on a nominal basis) over the next two years and the additional expansion into other countries. We think our ratings on major banks in the country might suffer in the absence of additional high quality capital to support this growth. Standard & Poor's rates three banks in Colombia, which are the largest institutions in the country--Bancolombia, S. A. y Companias Subordinadas, Banco de Bogota S.A. y Subsidiarias, and Banco Davivienda S.A. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.