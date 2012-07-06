(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 6 - Fitch Ratings affirms Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, MS'
outstanding $42.1 million airport revenue and refunding bonds at 'A-'. The
Rating Outlook remains Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SMALL BUT STABLE ENPLANEMENT BASE: Jackson-Evers International Airport
(Jackson-Evers) is the primary service provider for the Mississippi State
capital region, handling approximately 615,000 origination/destination (O&D)
enplanements. Traffic is currently similar to levels prior to Hurricane Katrina
where the airport served evacuees and recovery efforts following declines over
the past five consecutive years. Stability is expected, as noted by a 1.3%
increase for fiscal year to date 2012.
PRICING FLEXIBILITY DESPITE HIGH CPE: The airport operates under a hybrid use
and lease agreement with monthly extensions and cancellations permitted with
30-days written notice. Cost per enplanement (CPE) is elevated among airports
similar to its size at $9.05, but the authority maintains pricing flexibility
given that there is no significant regional competition.
SOLID FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The authority has a solid financial profile with
debt service coverage in fiscal 2011 at 2.31 times (x) per bond ordinance. Debt
burden is modest with debt per enplanement in fiscal 2011 at $70.72 and is lowly
leveraged at 3.79x net debt to cash flow available for debt service (CFADS). The
airport also has a strong liquidity position with $14.7 million of unrestricted
cash and $3.1 million of O&M reserve, equivalent to 507 days cash on hand.
MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM: The five-year CIP totals $87 million, funded
primarily by grants, passenger facility charges (PFCs), and customer facility
charges (CFCs). Management has indicated that short-term borrowing of $3 to 4
million may be needed to fund the rental car facility project in the near term.
If needed, the short-term borrowing would be paid off using CFCs. Projects are
dependent upon available funding and may be deferred.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--Negative trends in passenger traffic due to service reductions from carriers;
--Shifts in the authority's strong financial profile that are supported by high
debt service coverage ratios, sound liquidity, and modest leverage
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the authority's pledge of net revenues from operations
at Jackson-Evers, consisting of certain funds and accounts as described in the
indenture. CFCs, collected by the airport's rental car concessions, are also
available for payment of parity airport bond debt service as a pledged revenue
source. PFC revenue is pledged as security solely to the payment of PFC-eligible
debt service.
CREDIT UPDATE
Traffic growth at Jackson-Evers was relatively flat in fiscal 2011 with a
decrease of 0.3%. The airport experienced a significant increase in fiscal 2006
when it serviced Hurricane Katrina evacuees and recovery efforts, but traffic
has now returned to pre-Katrina levels. Year to date fiscal 2012 is showing a
traffic increase of 1.3%. Management expects this growth will continue through
fiscal 2013.
Air service from the five airlines serving the airport remains stable. Delta is
the primary carrier, representing 35% of market share followed by Southwest at
31%. Fitch expects resiliency in traffic and service levels given the airport's
limited competition from neighboring airports, with the closest medium hub being
180 miles away.
The airport operates under a hybrid use and lease agreement that is compensatory
for terminal rental and residual on the airfield. Operating revenues increased
by 1.2% in fiscal 2011 primarily due to a 3.6% increase in non-airline revenues.
Non-airline revenues continue to represent a large portion of the airport's
operating revenues (approximately 65%). CPE in 2011 decreased to $9.05 from
$9.28 in 2010 as a result of a 12% reduction in landing fees. The authority also
uses a combination of surplus revenues from the previous year and cash to manage
landing rates down and maintain a stable CPE. Operating expense (including
non-operating revenue reimbursements) decreased by 3.2% in 2011 due to lower
utility and building maintenance cost.
Debt service coverage in 2011 has increased to 2.31x from 2.09x in 2010. The
airport has strong financial flexibility. According to Fitch's base case
scenario, which assumes slow to flat growth along with moderate expense growth,
coverage remains above 2.0x until 2014 while maintaining CPE below $9.00.
While Fitch views the overall capital program to be manageable in size and
funding, some uncertainty remains to delivery of planned projects. In 2011, the
authority terminated a contractor on the runway rehabilitation project for
non-compliance with contract specifications. The contractor has filed a claim
seeking $6.4 million for wrongful rejection of materials. In return, the
authority filed a counterclaim for $3.5 million in damages. Depending on the
outcome of the case and should there be additional project costs associated with
the delay, the authority's liquidity position could be significantly affected.
