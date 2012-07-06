(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 6 - Fitch Ratings affirms Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, MS' outstanding $42.1 million airport revenue and refunding bonds at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS SMALL BUT STABLE ENPLANEMENT BASE: Jackson-Evers International Airport (Jackson-Evers) is the primary service provider for the Mississippi State capital region, handling approximately 615,000 origination/destination (O&D) enplanements. Traffic is currently similar to levels prior to Hurricane Katrina where the airport served evacuees and recovery efforts following declines over the past five consecutive years. Stability is expected, as noted by a 1.3% increase for fiscal year to date 2012. PRICING FLEXIBILITY DESPITE HIGH CPE: The airport operates under a hybrid use and lease agreement with monthly extensions and cancellations permitted with 30-days written notice. Cost per enplanement (CPE) is elevated among airports similar to its size at $9.05, but the authority maintains pricing flexibility given that there is no significant regional competition. SOLID FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The authority has a solid financial profile with debt service coverage in fiscal 2011 at 2.31 times (x) per bond ordinance. Debt burden is modest with debt per enplanement in fiscal 2011 at $70.72 and is lowly leveraged at 3.79x net debt to cash flow available for debt service (CFADS). The airport also has a strong liquidity position with $14.7 million of unrestricted cash and $3.1 million of O&M reserve, equivalent to 507 days cash on hand. MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM: The five-year CIP totals $87 million, funded primarily by grants, passenger facility charges (PFCs), and customer facility charges (CFCs). Management has indicated that short-term borrowing of $3 to 4 million may be needed to fund the rental car facility project in the near term. If needed, the short-term borrowing would be paid off using CFCs. Projects are dependent upon available funding and may be deferred. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Negative trends in passenger traffic due to service reductions from carriers; --Shifts in the authority's strong financial profile that are supported by high debt service coverage ratios, sound liquidity, and modest leverage SECURITY The bonds are secured by the authority's pledge of net revenues from operations at Jackson-Evers, consisting of certain funds and accounts as described in the indenture. CFCs, collected by the airport's rental car concessions, are also available for payment of parity airport bond debt service as a pledged revenue source. PFC revenue is pledged as security solely to the payment of PFC-eligible debt service. CREDIT UPDATE Traffic growth at Jackson-Evers was relatively flat in fiscal 2011 with a decrease of 0.3%. The airport experienced a significant increase in fiscal 2006 when it serviced Hurricane Katrina evacuees and recovery efforts, but traffic has now returned to pre-Katrina levels. Year to date fiscal 2012 is showing a traffic increase of 1.3%. Management expects this growth will continue through fiscal 2013. Air service from the five airlines serving the airport remains stable. Delta is the primary carrier, representing 35% of market share followed by Southwest at 31%. Fitch expects resiliency in traffic and service levels given the airport's limited competition from neighboring airports, with the closest medium hub being 180 miles away. The airport operates under a hybrid use and lease agreement that is compensatory for terminal rental and residual on the airfield. Operating revenues increased by 1.2% in fiscal 2011 primarily due to a 3.6% increase in non-airline revenues. Non-airline revenues continue to represent a large portion of the airport's operating revenues (approximately 65%). CPE in 2011 decreased to $9.05 from $9.28 in 2010 as a result of a 12% reduction in landing fees. The authority also uses a combination of surplus revenues from the previous year and cash to manage landing rates down and maintain a stable CPE. Operating expense (including non-operating revenue reimbursements) decreased by 3.2% in 2011 due to lower utility and building maintenance cost. Debt service coverage in 2011 has increased to 2.31x from 2.09x in 2010. The airport has strong financial flexibility. According to Fitch's base case scenario, which assumes slow to flat growth along with moderate expense growth, coverage remains above 2.0x until 2014 while maintaining CPE below $9.00. While Fitch views the overall capital program to be manageable in size and funding, some uncertainty remains to delivery of planned projects. In 2011, the authority terminated a contractor on the runway rehabilitation project for non-compliance with contract specifications. The contractor has filed a claim seeking $6.4 million for wrongful rejection of materials. In return, the authority filed a counterclaim for $3.5 million in damages. Depending on the outcome of the case and should there be additional project costs associated with the delay, the authority's liquidity position could be significantly affected. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)