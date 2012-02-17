(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- HSBC Brazil DPR Finance (No. 1) Ltd.'s series 2006-A issuance is a securitization of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated diversified payment rights, consisting of SWIFT MT100-category payment order messages that HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. receives as a result of its international financial operations.

-- We raised our rating and SPUR on the series 2006-A notes to 'A' from 'A-' and removed them from CreditWatch positive.

-- The rating actions follow the Dec. 1, 2011, raising of our issuer credit rating on HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. following a review of HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. under Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria.

-- The rating reflects our view of HSBC Bank Brasil S.A.'s ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the transaction's supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign interference risk using our updated approach to rating financial future flow transactions.

Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on HSBC Brazil DPR Finance (No. 1) Ltd.'s $200 million floating-rate notes series 2006-A to 'A' from 'A-'. At the same time, we removed our rating and SPUR from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we had placed them on Nov. 22, 2011. The note issuance is a securitization of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated diversified payment rights, consisting of Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) MT100-category payment order messages. These payment order messages are a product of HSBC Bank Brasil S.A.'s international financial operations. The rating actions follow the Dec. 1, 2011, raising of our issuer credit rating on HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. to 'BBB/Stable' from 'BBB-/Watch Pos' following a review of HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. under Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria (see "Research Update: HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. Ratings Raised To 'BBB/A-3' And Removed From CreditWatch; Outlook Stable," published Dec. 1, 2011). We evaluated the series 2006-A rating and SPUR using our updated approach to rating financial future flow transactions (for more information, see "Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 14, 2011.) The rating and SPUR reflect our view of:

-- HSBC Bank Brasil S.A.'s ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized;

-- The transactions' supportive structural features; and

The supportive structural features include the strong credit enhancement through overcollateralization, the transaction's low leverage, and the strong transaction-adjusted bank liquidity. The transaction also benefits from a cash-sharing mechanism, early amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign interference through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated depository banks. Moreover, the transaction benefits from a true sale of the assets to an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV). HSBC Brazil DPR Finance (No. 1) Ltd.'s transaction performance remains very strong with a 1,283.3x debt service coverage ratio as of the fourth quarter of 2011. We will continue to surveil the rating and SPUR on the transaction and revise them as necessary to reflect any changes in the transaction's underlying credit quality.

