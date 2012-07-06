(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' rating on approximately $46.9
million of outstanding revenue bonds issued by the Mayor and Common Council of
Westminster County, MD, on behalf of McDaniel College (McDaniel).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are a general obligation of the college.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The 'BBB+' rating primarily reflects the
college's sound financial cushion, supported by conservative budgeting
practices. Counterbalancing factors include limited revenue diversity, a
moderately high debt burden, and considerable exposure to variable-rate debt.
ENROLLMENT STABILIZATION UNDERWAY: Undergraduate enrollment stabilized in
fiscal 2012, with further improvement anticipated for fiscal 2013. Continued
graduate student volatility is more manageable from a budgetary perspective.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: The college's solid debt service coverage and lack of
debt-financed capital plans in the near term partly offset McDaniel's moderately
high debt.
VARIABLE-RATE RISKS: Sound balance sheet resources and proactive management and
oversight of McDaniel's debt structure mitigate credit concerns related the
college's considerable exposure to variable-rate debt.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
RESOURCE EROSION: Declines in balance sheet resources could trigger negative
rating action.
OPERATIONAL INSTABILITY: Failure to stabilize the tuition discount rate while
maintaining stable enrollment could lead to a sustained negative GAAP margin,
and negative rating pressure.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'BBB+' rating continues to reflect the strength of McDaniel's balance sheet
resources. As of June 30, 2011, available funds, defined by Fitch as cash and
investments not permanently restricted, totaled $58.7 million. This represented
a sizeable 31.2% increase over the prior year, driven primarily by favorable
investment returns.
Available funds provided an above-average financial cushion for the 'BBB' rating
category, covering 98.8% of fiscal 2011 operating expenses ($59.4 million) and
110.7% of long-term debt ($53.1 million). This compares favorably to Fitch's
'BBB' category medians of 54.8% coverage of operating expenses and 60.5%
coverage of debt. Fitch reviewed May 31, 2012 investment reports and expects
McDaniel's liquidity metrics will remain relatively stable at the end of fiscal
2012.
Typical of private colleges and universities, McDaniel remains heavily dependent
on student-generated revenues for operations (79.8% of fiscal 2011 operating
revenues, adjusted for an endowment payout). This reliance underscores the
importance of effective enrollment management practices, including careful
management of institutional aid.
McDaniel's tuition discount rate remains high, reaching 41.9% in fiscal 2011.
This compares unfavorably to Fitch's 2011 median for 'BBB' category private
colleges and universities of 26.5%. High tuition discounting, coupled with
enrollment declines, decreased net tuition and fee revenues in fiscal 2011.
Despite this revenue reduction, Fitch notes positively that prudent cost
estimates in the fiscal 2011 budget led to effectively break-even operating
performance of negative 0.4%. Conservative budgeting practices also allowed the
college to effectively manage an unanticipated decline in graduate headcount
enrollment in fiscal 2012. Based on a review of unaudited interim financials,
Fitch expects fiscal 2012 operating performance to be similar to the prior year.
To address its escalating tuition discounting rate, McDaniel revised its
financial aid strategy effective for the fall 2011 freshmen class. The college
worked with a consultant to target its aid distribution more efficiently.
McDaniel reports the new strategy resulted in below-budget institutional aid
expense in fiscal 2012.
Management expects to maintain this financial aid strategy for future incoming
classes. Accordingly, Fitch anticipates stabilization of the discount rate and
growth in net tuition and fee revenues over the next several fiscal years.
The college's debt burden remains moderately high, with maximum annual debt
service (MADS) of $3.7 million representing approximately 6.3% of fiscal 2011
unrestricted operating revenues. In Fitch's view, leverage-related concerns are
partly offset by the college's consistent generation of sound debt service
coverage from operations (2.3x in fiscal 2011). No new debt plans are
anticipated in the near term.
Approximately one-third of McDaniel's outstanding debt is variable rate, which
is relatively high for the 'BBB+' rating category. The variable-rate debt is
entirely comprised of bank qualified bonds held by BB&T Bank with an initial
term expiring in 2017.
The variable rate on the loan is set at 114 basis points + 68% of the one-month
LIBOR rate reset on a monthly basis. While the college benefits from a very low
interest rate environment, this debt structure exposes McDaniel to potential
liquidity and refinancing risks. The college's sufficient balance sheet
liquidity and satisfactory headroom under the financial covenants of the loan
agreement with BB&T partly mitigate this concern.
