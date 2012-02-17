(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 17 - Overview
-- On Feb. 17, 2012, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) confirmed that it
has made a proposal to acquire TNT Express N.V. for EUR9 per share in cash, or
an estimated $6.4 billion.
-- TNT has rejected the bid, but in its press release UPS stated that
negotiations are ongoing.
-- We are placing our ratings on UPS, including the 'AA-' corporate
credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We will monitor developments and will resolve the CreditWatch
following completion of negotiations.
Rating Action
On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including its 'AA-' corporate credit rating, on Atlanta-based United Parcel
Service Inc. (UPS) on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows an announcement by UPS that it has made a
proposal to acquire The Netherlands-based TNT Express N.V. for EUR9 per share in
cash, or an estimated $6.4 billion. UPS has provided no details on how it
would finance such a transaction. The TNT board has rejected UPS' proposal,
but UPS has stated that negotiations are ongoing. We have placed our ratings
on CreditWatch with negative implications because of concerns that if the
transaction goes forward, UPS' credit metrics could deteriorate to a level
that would no longer support our current ratings.
UPS is the world's largest package delivery company, with a significant
presence in all major global markets. TNT Express is a smaller package
delivery company that generates the majority of its revenues in Europe. TNT
Express was spun off from TNT N.V. (now PostNL N.V.) in June 2011.
CreditWatch
We will monitor developments and resolve the CreditWatch once negotiations
conclude. If the companies agree on a deal, we will evaluate the impact of the
transaction on UPS' business and financial profile, with a particular emphasis
on analyzing how the deal is financed. We believe the transaction would
strengthen UPS' market position, especially in Europe. However, we believe
that UPS' credit metrics have limited room for deterioration at the current
rating. We previously indicated that we could lower ratings if funds from
operations (FFO) to debt fell to less than 50% on an extended basis. FFO to
debt was about 53% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed on CreditWatch
To From
United Parcel Service Inc.
Corporate credit rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+
Senior unsecured AA-/Watch Neg AA-
Commercial paper A-1+/Watch Neg A-1+
United Parcel Service of America Inc.
Corporate credit rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+
Senior unsecured AA-/Watch Neg AA-
